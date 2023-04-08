Presbyterians gather for Easter Sunday morning dawn services

Ballyeaston Presbyterian church, Co Antrim Picture: Billy Maxwell

​The various venues have been carefully chosen, with the early morning services arranged by local congregations and addressed by local clergy.

The Presbyterian worshippers are expected to be joined by members of other denominations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the earliest services beginning at 6am (weather permitting), they will vary in format involving praise, prayer, scripture readings and a short address. It is an Ulster church tradition that dates back many generations.

Venues listed are:

* ARMAGH presbytery: Esker Park, Killylea, hosted by Kappagh church 7am.

* BALLYMENA presbytery: Slemish mountain car park 6.30am and Portglenone forest park 6.30am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* SOUTH BELFAST presbytery: Clement Wilson Park, Malone 6am, hosted by McCracken Memorial church 6am

* CARRICKFERGUS presbytery: Town Park, Larne, hosted by Gardenmore and Craigy Hill churches 6.30am; Ballygally slipway, hosted by Cairncastle church 7am; Carrickfergus car park, hosted by Mission Carrick 7.30am.

* DERRY and DONEGAL presbytery: Magheramason village 6.30am, hosted by Magheramason church 6.30am.

* DOWN presbytery: Island Hill, Comber, hosted by Second Comber church 6.30am; Glasswater Wood, Crossgar, hosted by Raffrey church 6.30am. Boardmills, hosted by Boardmills church 6.30am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* DROMORE presbytery: First Legacurry church hall 6.30am; Belshaws' Quarry, Lisburn, hosted by Elmwood church 7am; First Dromara church car park 7am; Hillsborough forest park, hosted by Hillsborough church 7am

* IVEAGH presbytery: Spelga Dam, Hilltown, hosted by Clonduff church 6am.

* MONAGHAN presbytery: Drum Lake, hosted by Drum church. 7am

* NEWRY presbytery: Cloughmore Stone, Rostrevor 6.30am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* OMAGH presbytery: Slieveglass Windfarm, Bolaght mountain, Castlederg 6.30am; Old Bridge Road, Newtownstewart 6.30am; Knockmany 6.30am

* ROUTE presbytery: Giant's Causeway 7am, hosted by Bushmills church 7am; St James's church, Ballymoney 7am

* TEMPLEPATRICK presbytery: Second Donegore church 6.30am.