​Prince George has been pictured in a new photograph taken by his mother, the Princess of Wales, to celebrate his 11th birthday.

The future King looked smart and grown up in the black and white shot captured by Kate at Windsor earlier this month.

The Waleses shared the close-up portrait of George on social media, alongside the message: "Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!"

He is shown sitting and smiling at the camera, dressed in an open-necked white shirt and dark blazer and wearing a friendship bracelet on his left wrist.

The new image of Prince George

Kensington Palace declined to reveal who gave the prince the bracelet.

George's birthday celebrations come after an eventful few weeks for the youngster, who travelled with his father to Berlin in Germany to cheer on England in the Euro 2024 final and witnessed their defeat to Spain .

The prince and his nine-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, also joined William at a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley Stadium at the end of June to celebrate their father's 42nd birthday.

The royals were pictured smiling with the US singer in a backstage selfie, while Swift's boyfriend, American footballer Travis Kelce , said the royal children were "an absolute delight".

George , second in line to the throne, also appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the royal family in June to celebrate the King's official birthday.