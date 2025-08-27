The PSNI has issued traffic and travel guidance for the traditional ‘Last Saturday’ in August parades by the Royal Black Preceptories across Northern Ireland. Members of the Royal Black Institution parade in Scarva, County Down on Wednesday 13 July, 2022.

In north Belfast, the parade will begin at around 9.15am at Fleetwood Street and proceed to Crumlin Road then Carlisle Circus, Clifton Street, Donegall Street, Royal Avenue, Donegall Square and concluding at Linenhall Street. The parade will travel the same route in return from Linenhall Street beginning at around 5.15pm.

Another parade will begin at West Belfast Orange Hall and move along Shankill Road, Peters Hill, North Street and Royal Avenue to York Street. At 5.30pm the parade will return via the same route.

In south Belfast, the parade will leave Ballynafeigh Orange Hall at 9.15am and proceed along the Ormeau Road and Snnadale Embankment, returning along the same route at around 5.30pm.

In east Belfast, the main parade will commence at around 9.15am on Templemore Avenue moving along the Newtownards Road, Bridge End, Queens Quay and onto Station Street. The return parade, which will commence at around 5.30pm, will follow the same route in reverse.

In Ballyclare, the Ballynure Road will be closed from around 10.30am, with further closures in and around the town centre in place from around 11.30am. These will remain until approximately 6pm. Motorists should expect delays and diversions during this time.

The Antrim, the main parade will see Fountain Street closed to traffic from around 10.30am with further closures in the town in place between 11.30am and 7pm.

Delays and disruption should be expected and those travelling, particularly those travelling to the airport, should seek an alternative route and allow additional time for travel. Appropriate signage will be in place.

In Dundrum, traffic will be disrupted from around 9am with the main parade due to begin at 11.30am. Bands and supporters are expected to gather on Belfast Road before travelling along Main Street to Old Roadand onto Ballyloughlin Road.

The return parade will begin at 4pm at Ballyloughlin Road and travel back to Belfast Road along the same route.

There are also a number of smaller parades taking place in Newry, Ballynahinch, Armagh, Banbridge and Dromore which may cause some disruption for traffic.

In Cookstown delays are to be expected as bands and participants assemble for the main demonstration at Grange Road at around 11am. The parade is then expected to begin at around midday, travelling from Grange Road onto Tullywiggan Road, then to Killymoon Street, Church Street, Chapel Street,

Loy Street, James Street, William Street, Oldtown Street, Millburn Street, Moneymore Road and East Circular Road into the demonstration field.

At around 3.30pm the parade will reform and proceed along the Moneymore Road, Milburn Street, Oldtown Street, Coagh Street, Union Street and into Molesworth Street for dispersal at around 5pm.

A number of smaller feeder parades may also cause some traffic disruption in the wider Fermanagh and Omagh areas on Saturday.

In Limavady disruption is to be expected in the town throughout the day with access to and from town centre carparks limited during parade times.

The main parade begins at around 11am and will follow a route from Rathmore Road to Alexander Road and along Scroggy Road, Church Street, Ballyclose Street, Main Street, Linenhall Street, Catherine Street, Roemill Road, William Street, Protestant Street, Catherine Street, Irish Green Street, Roemill Gardens to Roemill Road and into the demonstration field.

The parade will then reform at around 3.30pm and leave Roemill Road to proceed along William Street, Protestant Street, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street, Main Street to Ballyclose Street from which point on bands will break away at various points before the remaining participants carry on over Roe Bridge, Lisnakilly Road, Baranailt Road to disperse at Moneyrannel Road.