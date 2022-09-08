All the Queen’s children are either at, or are travelling to Balmoral, her Scottish estate near Aberdeen.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a statement said.

The Queen is comfortable, it added.

Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral in Scotland this week. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

The Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh has encouraged prayers for the Queen as she is attended by doctors.

In a brief statement the church said.

“The Archbishop of Armagh and the people of the Church of Ireland, conscious of concerns around the health of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, would offer their prayers and urge others to pray at this very difficult time,” it said.

Liz Truss was on the front bench of the Commons after her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister when she received the concerning news about the Queen’s health.

The initial indication that something was wrong came as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, came into the Chamber, sat down next to the Prime Minister and began urgently speaking to her while she was listening to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s response to her energy statement.

Sir Keir, too, was passed a note by his deputy Angela Rayner, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also handed a piece of paper updating him about the developing situation.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace and he is hoping for the Queen’s recovery.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were in London, will be travelling to Scotland, a spokesperson for the couple said.

The Princess Royal is at Balmoral, and the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex are on their way to the Queen’s Scottish home.