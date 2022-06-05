Queen’s Jubilee: Slideshow of scenes across Northern Ireland as citizens celebrate 70 years of Queen’s reign
As the extended weekend begins drawing to a close, the News Letter here offers a selection of some of the snaps taken by our photographers across the Province during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events.
By Adam Kula
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 4:49 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th June 2022, 5:30 pm
See anyone you know...?
1. Platinum Jubilee
A man attends a picnic at St. Bartholomew's Parish Church, Newry, as part of the Big Jubilee Lunch as celebrations continue across Northern Ireland for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Sunday June 5, 2022.
Pacemaker Press 04-06-2022: Antrim & Newtownabbey Council Firework Display at Antrim Castle Gardens on Saturday for Her Majesty The Queen's special Platinum Jubilee celebration.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
