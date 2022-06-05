Queen’s Jubilee: UDR veterans among those enjoying celebratory Sunday in Enniskillen

UUP councillor Robert Irvine told the News Letter today that the public at large are “appreciative of Her Majesty’s long reign”.

He said: “On Saturday night I attended the Beating the Retreat Just outside Enniskillen Castle which was extremely well attended and which enjoyed very good weather.

“There were many people from both young and older generations.

The Big Jubilee Lunch at Enniskillen Castle, Sunday 5th June 2022: The Erne Highland Dancers performing at the Queenâ€TMs Jubilee celebrations at the Big Jubilee Lunch at Enniskillen Castle, Co Fermanagh. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker Press

“It was led by three bands Derryclavin Pipe Band from just outside Lisbellaw and two regimental bands, one Royal Irish and the other the Royal Dragoon Guards.

“They marched out from the castle onto the parade grounds where they did some very manoeuvres, played a lot of very good tunes.

“All three of them performed excellently along with a troop of local highland dancers.

“They did an exhibition of highland dancing which went down very well followed by a fireworks display.

“Today I attended a Royal British Legion event organised in conjunction with St MaCartan’s Church of Ireland Cathedral.

“There was a march to the Cathedral that was led by legion members, veterans of the UDR and members of the Royal Irish Association along with scouts and guides and Brownies.”

This was accompanied by three bands - Enniskillen Pipe Band along with Ballyreagh Silver Band, and the Royal Dragoon Guards band played the remainder.

The church service was attended by the Bishop of Clogher.