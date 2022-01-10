Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Buckingham Palace confirms programme of special events

The Queen with the late Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to NI during 2012 to mark her diamond jubilee

Street parties, a concert featuring some of the world’s biggest stars and a chance to see the Queen’s homes up close are all included in the programme to mark her 70 years on the throne.

Here is a list of all of the events taking place for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee:

• January 10: “Platinum Pudding competition”

The Queen in 1952, the year she ascended to the throne

The competition is inviting members of the public to create a dish to dedicate to the Queen’s reign.

• May 12-15: Platinum Jubilee Celebration

More than 500 horses and 1,000 performers will take part in a 90-minute show taking the Windsor Castle audience through history right from Elizabeth I to present day.

• Bank Holiday: June 2: Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour)

The colour will be trooped on Horse Guards Parade by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards and over 1,200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division who will put on a display. Sandringham and Balmoral will also be open for residents and visitors to enjoy the celebrations across the Bank Holiday.

• Platinum Jubilee Beacons

The UK will join the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The Principal Beacon will also be lit in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

• June 3: Service of Thanksgiving

The Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral.

• June 4: Platinum Party at the Palace

Some of the world’s greatest entertainers are billed to perform at the concert at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the most significant moments from the Queen’s reign.

• June 5: Big Jubilee Lunch

Street parties are being planned across the UK and neighbours are expected to join together for food and fun to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. It will mark the end of the Bank Holiday.

• Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Performers will come together in London to tell the story of the Queen’s reign through a pageant that will include a “River of Hope” section made up of 200 silk flags that will make its way through The Mall, appearing like a moving river.

• July: The Royal Collection Trust

Three displays marking the Queen’s accession to the throne, the Coronation and Jubilees will be put on at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Meanwhile, Bangor in Co Down, Ballymena in Co Antrim and Coleraine in Co Londonderry are among 39 places to have applied for city status as part of the jubilee Civic Honours Competition.