Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations near you this weekend

Her supporters across Northern Ireland are celebrating 70 years of service and leadership by Queen II since she took the throne in 1952 unexpectedly after the sudden death of her father, King George VI, aged only 25.

She is already the nation’s longest reigning monarch, and the longest still-serving sovereign in the world, having spent over 73% of her life so far on the throne.

A special extended bank holiday weekend has already seen myriad events across NI on Thursday and Friday, including the lighting of many beacons in time with those in GB.

Swing dancer Raquel Amat Parra leads the way in celebrations at Hillsborough Castle and Garden celebrations this weekend.

The following are some of the main events in council areas across NI for the rest of the weekend.

In Ards and North Down the Sea Bangor Festival on and around Eisenhower Pier has a variety of activities and entertainment on Saturday and Sunday. The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail /High Street Safari Family Activity is also runing until Sunday and there is an ongoing Platinum Jubilee Exhibition at North Down Museum.

In Causeway Coast and Glens a ‘Community and Crown’ exhibition runs in Coleraine Town Hall until Saturday, taking visitors on a historical journey through Queen Elizabeth II’s visits to NI and Dublin.

Fermanagh and Omagh District has a Family Fun Day and Armed Forces Display at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School on Saturday, with Beating Retreat at Wellington Road Car Park, Enniskillen at 7:30pm. Sunday will see The Big Jubilee Lunch at Enniskillen Castle - bring along your picnic and enjoy a family day out with music and entertainment. Also on Sunday, there is a Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving and Civic Parade at St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen at 11am.

In Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon on Saturday there is a Family Fun Day at Brownlow House at 4pm with a Platinum Party in the Park and firework display in Lurgan Park at 8pm.

In Loughgall there will be a party in the Rectory Garden from 2-5pm on Saturday and a fancy dress parade from St Luke’s Church car park. This will be followed at 7.30pm by a people’s parade and BBQ.

In Lisburn and Castlereagh on Saturday the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum will be hosting special screenings of ‘A Royal Occasion’. The magnificent Jubilee Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle runs until Sunday where visitors can relax to 1950s live music and Duke Special’s Gramophone Club, while enjoying something delicious from the many food stalls. The community around Annahilt are encouraged to bring their own picnic on Sunday at 3pm to a Picnic & Praise event at Anahilt Primary School.

In Derry and Strabane borough on Saturday there will be a parade in Artigarvan while there will be a street party in the Fountain area of Londonderry from 1-7pm.

In Mid and East Antrim on Saturday there will be platinum parties with a livestream of the concert in London at People’s Park, Ballymena at 6pm; Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus at 4pm and Larne Market Yard at 5pm. On Sunday there will be a Jubilee Service at St Patrick’s Church, Ballymena to reflect on the service of the Queen to the nation.

Antrim and Newtownabbey has a Platinum Party at the Park at Antrim Castle Gardens and Jordanstown Loughshore at 6pm on Saturday, with Diarmuid’s Gavin’s Clockwork Garden installation on show at Antrim Castle Gardens. Sunday sees ‘the Big Lunch’ at various locations in the borough.

Belfast has a special Platinum Jubilee exhibition dating back to the 1950s at 2 Royal Avenue on Saturday and on Sunday the City Hall will be lit up in purple.