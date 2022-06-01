Right Reverend Dr David Bruce Dr Bruce said: “I was born almost six years into Queen Elizabeth’s reign, so in common with most people, I cannot remember a time when she was not at the very centre of the UK’s national life. Her image has always been on the coins and stamps I have used. For many over this long Jubilee weekend it will be a special celebration that marks a unique moment in history. For Christians who are called to pray for those in authority, I hope we can pause to remember the Queen at this special moment. She has been a constant presence in a rapidly changing social and political landscape.

“In paying tribute to her, it is poignant to recall that the high office she assumed in 1952 was one she did not anticipate holding. This unprecedented Jubilee is therefore even more remarkable.”

Dr Bruce added: “The passage of time has not weakened her commitment, or sense of duty. Neither has it diminished her willingness to talk about her deep personal faith in Jesus Christ. This vibrant witness has encouraged many down the years, something that I am sure will be spoken of at tomorrow’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh.

“It will be an honour for me to represent Irish Presbyterians from across this island at tomorrow’s service in London, as throughout the Presbyterian Church in Ireland she is remembered by many in our prayers.”

Meanwhile, a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen will be held at 8.00pm on Thursday, 2 June 2022 in St Patrick’s Churchof Ireland Cathedral, Armagh. The preacher will be the Right Reverend the Lord Eames OM.

Senior clergy from Churches in the Armagh area will join in worship with civic and political representatives and members of the public, whom the church warmly invites to attend the event. Following the service, a Jubilee Beacon will be lit in the grounds of the cathedral to mark the 70 years of service given by The Queen during her reign.