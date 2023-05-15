Rebellion ‘nonsensical and unnatural’, council (1916)
The feelings of abhorrence with which the action of the rebels was regarded in the province of Ulster was illustrated by the strongly-worded resolutions which a number of public boards had parsed on the subject.
Ballyclare Urban Council condemned those who participated in the rising “as traitors of the meanest and most cowardly type”.
The members of Lisburn Urban Council recorded their “sorrow and indignation” that “certain disaffected and misguided persons should attempt to force upon the majority of Irishman the delusions of an insignificant minority”.
The chairman of Ballymoney Urban Council characterised the rising as “nonsensical and unnatural”, and his remarks were endorsed by the other members.
Portrush Urban Council had also passed a resolution on the subject.
Warrenpoint Urban Council had passed a resolution reviewing “with horror and detestation the insurrectionary outbreak” and expressing satisfaction that the revolt has been so promptly quelled.
Police were on high alert in Ulster after the rebellion. The News Letter reported that police were “still very active” in those districts of Co Tyrone “where Sinn Fein exists” and it was understood that some further arms and ammunition had been seized.
Meanwhile, the News Letter had also reported on the bravery a young Belfast officer, Second-Lieutenant C R W McCammond, of the 19th Battalion Royal Irish Rifles, who was stationed at at Portobello Barracks, just south west of the city. On the Easter Monday while riding back from Dublin he had been stopped at bridge by a body of armed rebels, who presented their rifles at him. McCammond’s horse took fright, and rushed back towards the city. Regaining control of it, the young officer charged the crowd on the bridge, slashing at them with his stick, and broke through the attacking rebels. Shots were fired after him, and he was slightly wounded, but he rode on to the barracks at full speed; the alarm was quickly given, and the rebels’ plans were thwarted.