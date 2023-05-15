Rebellion ‘nonsensical and unnatural’, council (1916)

Ballyclare Urban Council condemned those who participated in the rising “as traitors of the meanest and most cowardly type”.

The members of Lisburn Urban Council recorded their “sorrow and indignation” that “certain disaffected and misguided persons should attempt to force upon the majority of Irishman the delusions of an insignificant minority”.

The chairman of Ballymoney Urban Council characterised the rising as “nonsensical and unnatural”, and his remarks were endorsed by the other members.

Portrush Urban Council had also passed a resolution on the subject.

Warrenpoint Urban Council had passed a resolution reviewing “with horror and detestation the insurrectionary outbreak” and expressing satisfaction that the revolt has been so promptly quelled.

Police were on high alert in Ulster after the rebellion. The News Letter reported that police were “still very active” in those districts of Co Tyrone “where Sinn Fein exists” and it was understood that some further arms and ammunition had been seized.

