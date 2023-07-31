Result of major restoration work at a historic Co Down home have gone on display to the public

Claire Magill ACR, Regional Conservator, National Trust; Emily O'Reilly, Freelance Paper Conservator; Nicola Walker, Senior National Conservator - Paper & Photography, National Trust; Rosamund Weatherall, Senior Textile Conservator, National Trust, by the Naples bed-hangings, a rare set of paper curtains which have gone on display at Mount Stewart in Co Down following a major restoration project by the National Trust. Photo: National Trust/PA Wire

The project marks the latest milestone in the large-scale conservation of the house and gardens at Mount Stewart on the shores of Strangford Lough.

The Naples bed-hangings are survivors of a short-lived fashion for paper curtains and have been part of the decor of the house since the 1870s.

It is thought they may be the only example remaining on display in a public collection.

Regional conservator for the National Trust, Claire Magill, said: “The bed-hangings are made up of a half tester over a shaped valance with decorative ruffles and several flat curtains which can be drawn at the side, exactly as expected of fabric drapes, except these hangings are made of printed, laminated paper, with an embossed surface texture.

“Over the 150 years since the curtains have come to the house, time, light and other environmental factors have caused the paper in the hangings to degrade and begin to break down.

“Make do and mend repairs throughout the intervening years have meant the hangings are still intact, but in danger of being lost eventually without considered and specialist conservation measures which included surface cleaning and extensive repairs to the split and torn paper, creating paper infills to areas of paper loss and attaching newly printed digitally reconstructed linings to improve the structure of the curtains.”

The restoration of the Naples bed-hangings was a collaborative project between textile conservation experts at the National Trust Blickling conservation studio for textiles and Emily O'Reilly, an expert paper conservator, assisted by student conservators from Cardiff University and the City & Guilds of London Art School, and has been the result of two years of research and careful conservation at specialist studios throughout the UK.

Senior paper conservator for the National Trust, Nicola Walker, said: “These bed-hangings are a really important artefact, not only because they are an integral and valuable interior feature of Mount Stewart, but also because it is so unusual for something made of paper to stay intact for so long.

“They are a fantastic and potentially unique example of a moment in interior design fashion.

“Items such as these are a window into the past, and being able to make them accessible for everyone to see and enjoy is a huge part of why the National Trust invests in conservation projects like this.”

