These photographs, there are 34 in total, were taken at the Ballymena Show back in 2002, so they are 22 years old.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In this weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

1 . This fascinating old photograph was taken at the Ballymena Show in 2002. Can you help us with the names of those who are in the photographs? Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

2 . This fascinating old photograph was taken at the Ballymena Show in 2002. Can you help us with the names of those who are in the photographs? Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

3 . This fascinating old photograph was taken at the Ballymena Show in 2002. Can you help us with the names of those who are in the photographs? Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales