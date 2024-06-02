1 . The first embryo-transfer calf to be born in Northern Ireland is pictured in April 1980 on the farm of Norman McClelland, near Coleraine. It was a pedigree Charolais bull. In the picture is Mr McClelland and his four-year-old son Ross. At the back is Greer Lynn, who established the embryo transplant centre on his farm at Coleraine. Mr Lynn, a pioneer of the technique in the country, was pleased with the first result and was 'convinced more than ever' of the tremendous benefit to pedigree livestock breeding. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

The first embryo-transfer calf to be born in Northern Ireland is pictured in April 1980 on the farm of Norman McClelland, near Coleraine. It was a pedigree Charolais bull. In the picture is Mr McClelland and his four-year-old son Ross. At the back is Greer Lynn, who established the embryo transplant centre on his farm at Coleraine. Mr Lynn, a pioneer of the technique in the country, was pleased with the first result and was 'convinced more than ever' of the tremendous benefit to pedigree livestock breeding. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage