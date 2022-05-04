Retro: Bygone days of the Circuit of Ireland (April 1982)

The photographs included Pipe Major Brian Rae and his son Alfie leading in Circuit of Ireland winner Jimmy McRae’s car to the Belfast City Hall finish.
While another photograph showed McRae opening the traditional bottle of champagne after crossing the finishing line at the City Hall.
Another photograph showed pre-race favourite Hannu Mikkola from Finland in his Audi. Meanwhile another pictured was of Finn Ari Vatanen and Neil Wilson in their Ford Escort.
Another photograph showed local competitors John Lyons and Bill Moffett from Castlederg, Co Tyrone and Winston Henry and Ronan McNamee from Armagh.
1.
Circuit of Ireland winner Scotsman Jimmy McRae opens the traditional bottle of champagne after crossing the finishing line at Belfast City Hall in April 1982. Picture: News Letter archives
2.
Circuit of Ireland winner Scotsman Jimmy McRae opens the traditional bottle of champagne after crossing the finishing line at Belfast City Hall in April 1982. Picture: News Letter archives
3.
Hannu Mikkola, the pre-race favourite, made a brilliant start to the Circuit of Ireland rally in April 1982 in his Audi Quattro, but a broken drive shaft in the third stage cost him valuable time. Picture: News Letter archives
4.
The Opel Ascona of Scotsman Jimmy McRae which leading by five seconds after the first five stages of the Circuit of Ireland in April 1982. McRae was bidding for a hat-trick of wins in the rally having won in 1980 and 81. Picture: News Letter archives