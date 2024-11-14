Retro: Four accused men released in ‘the Ribbon Conspiracy in the North’ (1851)
The News Letter declared: “The announcement contained in this heading will doubtless, astonish the public at large, as the fact itself has been a source of extreme surprise to us. Will it be believed that the parties who, through the praiseworthy zeal and vigilance of the constabulary, were arrested a short time since, as recorded in our columns at the time, in Belfast, Antrim, and Randalstown, and forthwith committed to the county jail, on the charge of being implicated in the Ribbon conspiracy, are now at large, having been discharged, at our Petty Sessions Court, on Thursday last, on their own recognisances. Such, however, is the fact; and, what is more, these parties were entitled to their discharge, as the offence, we now learn, is punishable by no existing statute.”
It continued: “The mystery is easily explained! The Act against Societies of the nature of that with which the prisoners were connected, was not renewed during the list session of Parliament, and had expired before the arrests were made. The fact of the expiration of the statute was, of coarse, not known to the authorities who signed the warrants and executed them, otherwise the 'Provincial Delegate' would have been allowed to turn a penny in peace, by the sale of his 'goods', to such associates as John McComish, Patrick Kelly, Charles Kane, and Robert Semple, who were captured at Antrim and Randalstown.”
The News Letter asked: “Why an act of so important a character should have been suffered to expire in silence, strikes us as the very acme of incapacity, if not something worse, on the part of the government. Here is a conspiracy long matured, extensively organised, with ramifications branching through every part of Ireland, and daring even to pursue its unhallowed designs through the length and breadth of Protestant Ulster; creeping from Drogheda into the frontier town of Newry, and thence extending itself to Armagh, Belfast, Antrim, Randalstown, and who can tell bow much further in this direction.
“Here we find the stronghold of the North-Eastern affiliation of this conspiracy stormed and carried by a vigilant police, the person of one of its leading officials secured, along with those of a number of his associates – documents found on their persons affording, as we are informed, clear and demonstrable proof of their connexion with the Ribbon conspiracy – everything ready for the full vindication of the law and the punishment of the law-breakers; and, just when there seemed a reasonable chance of breaking up this dangerous plot, lo and behold! there be no statute by which the offenders can be convicted, and they are set at large to laugh in their sleeves at the baffled authorities, and to recommence their secret proceedings with renewed activity.”
The News Letter concluded: “Whether this lame and impotent conclusion be the result of neglect or intention on the part of Her Majesty's law officers, the frustration of the ends of justice by such an omission of duty is wholly inexcusable, as it is fatal to the peace and order of the community, and deeply calculated to diminish that respect for the law, which is the bulwark of our social institutions.”
THE FIFTH OF NOVEMBER CELEBRATIONS
Reports has arrived in the Belfast office of the News Letter of the previous week’s Fifth of November celebrations which had been held across the province of Ulster.
From Newry it was reported: “The voice of our Protestantism was not silent on this occasion. The appointed service was heard within the walls of our ancient St Patrick's, and once more was a gracious Providence praised for 'The noble works which He did in the days of our fathers, and in the old times before them'. In the evening of the day the brethren of several of the Lodges of our loyal Orangemen assembled at supper in their hall, on Downshire road, where, under the presidency of their bold-hearted and steady friend, John Ellis, Esq, a few hours of most agreeable intercourse were passed, and several spirit-stirring speeches were delivered, appropriate to the season. And though the proceedings were strictly private, we have reason to believe that but one tone pervaded every one in the assembly - the tone, namely, of steady determination to stick to the good old cause, 'for better for worse, through richer or poorer', till we see the day dawn, as yet it will, when Protestant truth and loyalty shall once more be the glory of our land.”
Meanwhile from Dungannon in Co Tyrone the following report was received: “At an early hour the flag was raised on the tower of St Ann's. After the prescribed service and sermon at the church, the County Grand Ledge met at Lilburn's Hotel. In the evening, the different lodges met at their rooms, and dined. The Master and members of 1,657 entertained the County Grand Master and his officers, with other distinguished guests. The Lodge-room was tastefully decorated, and behind the Master's chair their richly-embroidered Orange and Purple flag was suspended. The dinner was of the most sumptuous description, and its arrangements were creditable to Mr Wilson. In the course of the afternoon Mrs Robert Evans, Mrs and the Misses Stuart, Miss Murray, and the other distinguished orange ladies of Dungannon, visited the room, and admired the arrangements. The Master (Robert Evans, Esq), presided over the festivities of the evening with his customary dignity and ability, and it was not until a late hour the long list of loyal and complimentary toasts was disposed of. Some very excellent speeches were made, all more or less bearing on the necessity of having unflinching constitutional representatives. The pleasures of the evening were much enhanced by some spirit-stirring songs, sung with much effect by the County Grand Secretary and others. There were no processions in this or any of the adjoining districts.”
