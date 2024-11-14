Retro: Four accused men released in ‘the Ribbon Conspiracy in the North’ (1851)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

During this week in 1851 the News Letter expressed anger that a number of men who had been held for “the Ribbon conspiracy in the north” had been released because of the expiration of the statute under which they were being held.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News Letter declared: “The announcement contained in this heading will doubtless, astonish the public at large, as the fact itself has been a source of extreme surprise to us. Will it be believed that the parties who, through the praiseworthy zeal and vigilance of the constabulary, were arrested a short time since, as recorded in our columns at the time, in Belfast, Antrim, and Randalstown, and forthwith committed to the county jail, on the charge of being implicated in the Ribbon conspiracy, are now at large, having been discharged, at our Petty Sessions Court, on Thursday last, on their own recognisances. Such, however, is the fact; and, what is more, these parties were entitled to their discharge, as the offence, we now learn, is punishable by no existing statute.”

It continued: “The mystery is easily explained! The Act against Societies of the nature of that with which the prisoners were connected, was not renewed during the list session of Parliament, and had expired before the arrests were made. The fact of the expiration of the statute was, of coarse, not known to the authorities who signed the warrants and executed them, otherwise the 'Provincial Delegate' would have been allowed to turn a penny in peace, by the sale of his 'goods', to such associates as John McComish, Patrick Kelly, Charles Kane, and Robert Semple, who were captured at Antrim and Randalstown.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News Letter asked: “Why an act of so important a character should have been suffered to expire in silence, strikes us as the very acme of incapacity, if not something worse, on the part of the government. Here is a conspiracy long matured, extensively organised, with ramifications branching through every part of Ireland, and daring even to pursue its unhallowed designs through the length and breadth of Protestant Ulster; creeping from Drogheda into the frontier town of Newry, and thence extending itself to Armagh, Belfast, Antrim, Randalstown, and who can tell bow much further in this direction.

One of the earliest News Letter editions dating to March 1749. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

“Here we find the stronghold of the North-Eastern affiliation of this conspiracy stormed and carried by a vigilant police, the person of one of its leading officials secured, along with those of a number of his associates – documents found on their persons affording, as we are informed, clear and demonstrable proof of their connexion with the Ribbon conspiracy – everything ready for the full vindication of the law and the punishment of the law-breakers; and, just when there seemed a reasonable chance of breaking up this dangerous plot, lo and behold! there be no statute by which the offenders can be convicted, and they are set at large to laugh in their sleeves at the baffled authorities, and to recommence their secret proceedings with renewed activity.”

The News Letter concluded: “Whether this lame and impotent conclusion be the result of neglect or intention on the part of Her Majesty's law officers, the frustration of the ends of justice by such an omission of duty is wholly inexcusable, as it is fatal to the peace and order of the community, and deeply calculated to diminish that respect for the law, which is the bulwark of our social institutions.”

THE FIFTH OF NOVEMBER CELEBRATIONS

Reports has arrived in the Belfast office of the News Letter of the previous week’s Fifth of November celebrations which had been held across the province of Ulster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Newry it was reported: “The voice of our Protestantism was not silent on this occasion. The appointed service was heard within the walls of our ancient St Patrick's, and once more was a gracious Providence praised for 'The noble works which He did in the days of our fathers, and in the old times before them'. In the evening of the day the brethren of several of the Lodges of our loyal Orangemen assembled at supper in their hall, on Downshire road, where, under the presidency of their bold-hearted and steady friend, John Ellis, Esq, a few hours of most agreeable intercourse were passed, and several spirit-stirring speeches were delivered, appropriate to the season. And though the proceedings were strictly private, we have reason to believe that but one tone pervaded every one in the assembly - the tone, namely, of steady determination to stick to the good old cause, 'for better for worse, through richer or poorer', till we see the day dawn, as yet it will, when Protestant truth and loyalty shall once more be the glory of our land.”