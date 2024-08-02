Retro: Lord Lieutenant of Ireland breakfasts at Belvoir with the Earl and Countess of Antrim (1787)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During this week in 1787 the Lord Lieutenant of Ireland, the Duke of Rutland, “with his retinue” had breakfasted with the Earl and Countess of Antrim at Belvoir, “near this town”.

It continued: “. . . and the same day his Grace dined with the Earl of Moira at his Lordship’s seat at Montalto, where a great number of noblemen and gentlemen were invited to meet His Grace, and were splendidly entertained. On Wednesday, 1st August, His Grace the Duke of Rutland and his suite dined at Dromore House with the Lord Bishop of Dromore, as did the Earls of Hillsborough and Moira and the Lords Viscounts Kilwarlin, Rawdon and Jocelyn, with many gentlemen of distinction. On which occasion the ancient See town of Dromore was illuminated, and the inhabitants endeavoured to testify their loyalty by bonfires and every other demonstration of their respect. On Thursday, 2nd August, his Grace left Hillsborough to visit some of the other noblemen’s and gentlemen’s seats in the County of Down, previous to his proceeding on his intended tour through the northern parts of Ireland, having gained every heart In this country by his unaffected affability and goodness.”

Meanwhile, the News Letter was requested to insert the following extract of a letter from Dromore, dated 26th July: “Last night, in consequence of His Grace the Lord Lieutenant having conferred the honour of knighthood on our worthy townsman, Coslet Stothard, Esq, the inhabitants of this place testified their satisfaction by illuminations, bonfires, and every other demonstration of joy they could evince on the occasion. We are getting forward every way. Under the auspices of our present venerable Bishop we have gained many valuable acquisitions to which, before he came to reside amongst us. we were strangers; and we account it no inconsiderable addition to our respectability that His Grace has been pleased to confer an honourable distinction on one of our townsmen.”

