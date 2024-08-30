Retro: Lord Mayor’s tribute to Earl of Shaftesbury at Belfast Castle (1934)
“We have an unsurpassed jewel, and we are provided with a wonderful setting,” he added. “Perhaps we can polish the stone and make it worthy of the setting.”
He continued: “We are looking for ideas. Belfast Castle, with its traditions, cannot be allowed to become part and parcel of the amusement park, but at the same time, it must create revenue.
“We will welcome any suggestion for the development of the castle along these lines. Anything that will give the citizens of Belfast pleasure will meet with the approval of the committee.”
The party, composed of nearly every member of the City Council, were conducted over the grounds, and were later entertained to tea in the castle.
The News Letter correspondent who attended wrote: “The building itself, beautifully panelled in oak, is surrounded by green, velvety lawns which, however, are already beginning to show signs of neglect. The pathways, despite the care of the gardeners, have a dishevelled look, and the visitors yesterday afternoon expressed concern over the appearance of the whole estate.
“It is quite possible that the visit will tend to speed up a scheme for the entire renovation of the property, and the Tramways Committee are anxious to get the fullest possible use out of the estate during the next season.”
The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Sir Crawford McCullagh, DL, JP, paid tribute to Lord Shaftesbury who had kindly donated the castle to the council.
“The task of getting that properly was not as difficult as might have appeared on the surface,” he said.
“Lord Shaftesbury has conferred upon Belfast a benefit such as no other city in the world has been privileged to accept.
“The land is absolutely unencumbered and with the exception of one small property, the city has incurred no obligation. I wish to place on record my appreciation of the chairman of the Tramways Committee for his energy and foresight in giving Belfast such a splendid pleasure resort, which was really a paying proposition.”
