Retro: Preparations for Napoleon Bonaparte coronation continue in France (1804)

“Though the Emperor is absent, the preparations for his coronation continue without interruption,” observed a report from France which was published by the News Letter during this week in 1804.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It continued: “This memorable era will be celebrated by the most brilliant fete ever seen in France. We are assured, that the Senate intends to give a fete, which will cost upwards of two millions (82,000l) in the Palace of Luxembourgh [sic].

“The city of Paris will besides, as in the times of the coronation of former Kings, give an entertainment in the Hotel de Ville, never before surpassed in splendour. The Legislative Body, the Tribunate, the Council of State, the Prefect and Department of the Seine, the Mayors of the Twelve Municipalities, the Grand Officers of the Legion of Honour, the Minister of different Offices, all intend to give grand festivities on that day so much so that every person of the capital, ever so great or so low, may gratuitously enjoy the treats and festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Empress has already ordered 500 tables to be laid out in the Thuillery Gardens, and in the Elysian Fields, each large enough for 50 guests, all to be served at her expense, with the choicest dishes, and finest wines. Should the weather be unfavourable, these tables will be covered as in tents.

Joséphine kneels before Napoléon during his coronation at Notre Dame. Behind him sits pope Pius VII. Jacques-Louis David - The Coronation of Napoleon (1805-1807). Picture: Wikimedia/Public Domain

“Fireworks are preparing, for which the Emperor has given 600,000 livres (25,0001) from his private purse; and, upon each bridge, immense tuns with wine will be placed, and every one passing will drink as much as he pleases; on every square will be an orchestra, where the public will dance, and eat and drink at the Emperor’s expense.

“From His Majesty’s private purse, six millions (250,000l) are already delivered to the mint, where gold and silver coronation medals are striking, of which 1,500,000 livres (75,000l) will be distributed at Paris, and the remainder in the capital city of each department.”