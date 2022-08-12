Retro: Romantic wedding held of Rathlin Island (August 1898)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Campbell was of the 26th Regiment, MI, “in political employment in Gilgit”, in modern day Pakistan, while Miss Grove was the daughter of Colonel A S Grove, DSO, JP, and granddaughter of Major Grove, lately of the 80th Regiment, KH.

From the News Letter, August 12, 1898: It was Moore whose poetic soul for “some bright little isle of our own”, and who eulogised, in lines well known, the charms and advantages to mankind of such a situation.

Assuredly, if an island is a delightful place wherein to live, it follows that it is not without its attractions as a place in which to got married. We are, however, deprived of much of the poetry that might belong to life and which would ameliorate its conditions materially by lack of opportunity; and it is, therefore, all the more refreshing to be able to record a marriage so novel, so romantic in many of its features as that which was yesterday celebrated on the Island of Rathlin, which lies, a wildly picturesque object opposite the favourite little watering place of Ballycastle, about eight or nine miles distant from the mainland.

St Thomas's Church on Rathlin Island. Picture: Kevin McAuley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The island, principally from its forbidding coast, and the difficulty in access to it, is little frequented by visitors, and as a consequence very little is known about either the place or its people. Rathlin, which is at present owned by General E Gage, has belonged to the Gage family for a long period indeed, dating back, it is said, to the times of William the Conqueror.

It is not without historic interest, one of its best known associations being with the famous Robert Bruce of Scotland, the remains of whose castle are on the island are still to be seen. It is related that here, in this castle, Bruce saw the spider which inspired with hope in his despondence, and taught him the lesson of perseverance.

It is a peaceable and contented community that inhabits the island, between which and its landlord, General Gage, a feeling of good-will and strong attachment happily exists.

There arc about four hundred inhabitants, and the personal interest that is evinced in their welfare by the family of the proprietor finds a response in the pleasing state of things which we have alluded.

The marriage which was solemnised yesterday in the Episcopal church which stands on the island was one between Captain Alan James Campbell of the 26th Regiment, MI, in political employment in Gilgit [modern day Pakistan], and Miss Mary Grace Montgomery Grove, daughter of Colonel A S Grove, DSO, JP. Colonel Grove, it may be observed, is a son of Major Grove, late 80th Regiment, KH. Since his retirement from service in India, Colonel Grove and his family have been residing in Rathlin House, which is charmingly situated in a sheltered position on the island, and commanding a full view of the Antrim coast. The family have during the almost twelve months they have lived in the island, become extremely popular with the natives, and the esteem in which they are held was yesterday manifested by the enthusiasm which was displayed in regard to the wedding.

Unfortunately the disagreeable change in the weather somewhat marred the outdoor portion of the proceedings, but notwithstanding the entire ceremony passed off with very great success.

A large party of the guests of Colouel and Mrs Grove were conveyed to Rathlin in the steamer Glentow, which was placed at their disposal by Mr H M McGildowney, whose agent, Mr H A McAlIister, superintended most efficiently the arrangements in connection with embarkation and disembarkation at Ballycastle Pier.

In spite of the heavy rain which fell, a large crowd witnessed the departure of the steamer, gaily bedecked for the occasion with bunting, and little more than half an hour’s run through a heavy and boisterous sea brought the party safely to the bay at Rathlin, where they were taken off to the landing-place in small boats.

The island wore an air of gaiety, under the influence of a profuse display of bunting, arches, and other decorative, efforts.

The parish church of the island is situated only, a few perches from Rathlin House, and the procession of the wedding party thither was witnessed by crowds of the islanders, who stood in groups discussing the unusual ceremony, and expressing (especially the female section) their unbounded admiration at the charming dresses of the ladies, and especially the costumes of the bride and the bridesmaid.

The interior of the little church had undergone considerable decoration for the occasion, plants and flowers being effectively employed to this end, and the scene when the party had arrived and taken their places was very pleasing indeed.

As the bride walked up the aisle the hymn ‘Thine for ever, God of love’, was sung, after which the service was proceeded with. It was conducted by the Reverend Charles Pelly, MA, domestic chaplain to the Bishop of Madras, who was assisted by the rector of the parish, the Reverend W J Browne, BA.

The bride was given away by her father, and Mr A Campbell, brother of the bridegroom, was best man.

The bridesmaids were Misses Amy Leslie Grove, Bessie Frances Grove, Annie Harvey Grove, Elma Wallace Grove, Dorothy Pelly Grove, Adelaide Winfred Grove, and Amy Theodicia Gage.

The bride looked charming in a dress of white satin, swathed bodice, with chemisette and sleeves of puffed chiffon, Court train of satin brocade. She wore a veil, and sprays of orange blossoms, and an amethyst necklace, the gift of the bridegroom. In her hand she carried an exquisite shower bouquet composed of lilies, roses, stephanotis and maiden fern. Her travelling costume was a coat and skirt of petunia cloth, with white moire front; white hat trimmed with with white and black feathers and purple roses.

The bride’s mother wore a black satin dress, with yellow silk front and white spangled neck; her bonnet was trimmed with yellow ropes, black chiffon and white osprey feathers, and she carried a bouquet of roses.

The bridesmaids were drcessed in pretty costumes of cream silk, trimmed respectively in pale blue, pink, and heliotrope colours. In addition the bouquets, each carried a basket of flowers and wore a gold and pearl brooch, both the gifts of the bridegroom.

The presents were numerous and handsome, and showed the esteem in which the bride and bridegroom were held.

Among the guests were – General and Mrs Gage, Mrs Bagshawe, eldest married sister of the bride, Mr A Gage, Dr and Mrs V Gage, Colonel Hewitt, RA, and Mrs Hewitt, Mr A and Mrs Campbell, the Reverend Thomas Cox and Mrs Cox, the Reverend C H and Mrs Pelly. Miss Pelly and the Masters Pelly, the Reverend W J Browne, Lieutenant Pritchard, of the Indian Staff Corps, Mr Robert Gage, Miss Moore, Miss Bryan, Mrs and Miss Johnston, Mrs and Miss Hutichinson, Mr R Oldfield, and Mrs Young.

Mrs Bagshawe presided at the organ.

At the conclusion of the service the church bell was merrily tolled, and as the newly-married couple on emerging from the sacred edifice had rice showered upon them in abundance, while the assembled crowds sent up hearty singing cheers.

The wedding breakfast was served in Rathlin House, and during the proceedings the health of the bride and bridegroom was proposed in appropriate terms by the Reverend Mr Pelly, and briefly responded to by Captain Campbell.

Colonel Hewitt asked the company to drink the health of Colonel and Mrs Grove, which they did with great cordiality; and Colonel Grove, having returned thanks his own and his wife’s behalf, submitted the health of General and Mrs Gage, which was also received with great warmth.

During the afternoon the newly-wedded pair departed for Ballycastle, and the journey across the channel was made under circumstances equally novel with those which attended the marriage itself, being accomplished in an open boat.

They had an escort halfway across of several of the boats from Rathlin, manned by the fishermen and others.

The scene leaving the little jetty opposite Rathlin House was touching as it was interesting. Men, women and children pressed eagerly forward to have a last handshake with the lady who hold upon their affections was evidently both strong and deep, and with her husband, Captain Campbell. Both were visibly affected by the incident, and tears did not come in the eyes it was only with difficulty that they were restrained.

In spite of the high sea, a good breeze carried the little boat smartly over to the mainland, and on alighting on the pier at Ballycastle, the couple were greeted with warm cheering from a large concourse of spectators who had assembled to witness their arrival.

Captain and Mrs Campbell then entered the carriage of General Gage, and drove to Miss Gage’s residence in Ballycastle, where they remained until the departure of the 6.15pm train for Belfast.

Their leaving was the signal of another demonstration at the state, and rockets were fired as the train steamed away.

The honeymoon will be spent in England, principally in London, after which Captain and Mrs Campbell will proceed, probably at the end of the present, to India, the rendezvous being Gupis near Gilgit.