Retro - Security blunder as Prince Charles pays ‘surprise’ visit to Northern Ireland in March 1991

Police marksmen were on surrounding rooftops as part of a major security operation for what was supposed to have been a hush-hush visit.

No official advance information had been given.

But it appeared security had been breached, enabling many people to find out on the Wednesday night.

In March 1991 the then Prince of Wales, and of course now King Charles II, went on a walkabout in Belfast despite a security leak which had him the talk of the town. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

It was being talked about in pubs and even taxi drivers seemed to know.

One well-wisher said she came along on the strength of being told the previous evening that Prince Charles was to spend a day in the province.

Unruffled, the Royal visitor braved continuous rain, smiled, and chatted to onlookers.

When a girl collecting for a pre-school playgroup thrust her collection tin in the Royal visitor’s direction he relieved an aide of a £10 note and happily obliged.

The Prince started his busy day with a visit to the High Street and St George’s Church which was celebrating its 175th anniversary.

Police and troops sealed off roads, searched nearby shops and carparks for what was the first walkabout in years by such a senior member of the Royal Family.

Much of the city ground to a halt in traffic jams. Office staff stopped work to lean out of windows and cheer.

Despite the security breach, the Prince abandoned plans to drive and walked the few hundred yards from the church to the River Lagan.

There he sank the first pile for a new weir which will form the centrepiece of a multi-million-pound riverside development of homes and offices.

He strode through the rain surrounded by aides and anxious security staff. All traffic was halted and pedestrians kept away.

Next on his hectic schedule was a quick tour of the Harbour Commissioner’s offices, arranged to satisfy the Prince’s love of architectural splendour.

Then the Prince flew across Belfast in a Wessex helicopter of the Queen’s Flight for his next engagement.