Retro: The Reverend J M Craig installed at Hamilton Road Presbyterian Church, Bangor (1924)

At Hamilton Road Presbyterian Church, Bangor, during this week in 1924, the Reverend J Millar Craig, BA, was installed as minister in succession to the Reverend W A Hill, BA, who had left the Co Down town for Wexford.

The newly-installed minister, although coming from Golders Green, London, was an Ulsterman, having been born in Ballymena. He was a son of the late Mr Robert Craig, JP, of Kirkinrola House, Ballymena, of which presbytery he had been a licentiate.

Letterkenny in Co Donegal was his first charge, and he was later called to Sandymount, Dublin.

He had subsequently succeeded the Reverend A Wylie Blue at St George’s Church, Sunderland, and from there had moved to to St Ninian’s, Golders Green in London as the successor to the Reverend J M E Ross.

Hamilton Road Presbyterian Church Bangor. Pic: Brian Thompson

The Moderator of the Ards Presbytery, the Rev Hugh F Kirker, MA, of Ballyfrenis, conducted the installation service and put the prescribed questions, while the sermon was preached by the the Reverend Thomas Kilpatrick. of Millisle and Ballycopeland.

The Reverend T M Patterson, BA, of Greyabbey, read the Rule of Faith, and the Very Reverend Dr Hanna of Dublin, and the Reverend A Wylie Blue, May Street, Belfast, offered the installation prayers.

The charge to the newly installed minister and congregation was delivered by the Reverend W J Currie, BA, First Bangor Presbyterian Church.

After the service a large company was entertained at luncheon in the Dufferrin Minor Hall. The Moderator of the Presbytery presided, and accompanying him at the top table were the newly-installed minister, the Moderator of the General Assembly, the Right Reverend T A Smyth, MA, LLB, and several ex-Moderators.

SPEECHES AT THE LUNCHEON.

Following upon the loyal toast, the chairman gave the sentiment of “The Governor of Northern Ireland and the Governor-General of the Free State”.

The Reverend R M Gilmour, of Ballymena, responding said that the Co Antrim town did a great service when it gave Mr Craig to the church. Their new minister had served acceptably in several congregations, and when Hamilton Road had a vacancy he responded to the call to “Come back to Erin”.

In conclusion, Mr Gilmour said that Bangor was developing, and in a growing town and that Mr Craig’s personality would “do much to fill his new church, and make it an qualified success”.

The Very Reverend Dr Hanna, also responding, that Northern and Southern Ireland were depending commercially upon one another. He said: “Both are equally concerned with the prosperity of their country.” Proceeding, he said he felt that Mr Craig’s ministry in Bangor was “certain to be a great success” if the attendance at the installation service “and the spirit which has prevailed there is any augury”.

Mr James Milliken, responding to “Prosperity to the Borough of Bangor, expressed regret that the Mayor Sir Thomas Wilson, had been unable to be present at the installation. Continuing, he extended, on behalf of the citizens, a very cordial welcome to Mr Craig. He said that he could assure him that he would find “as much enthusiasm in proportion in Bangor” as he had found in England. He added that he did not know any town where there were 60 many organisations for young and old as in Bangor.

The Moderator replying to the toast of the “General Assembly”, said there was “a tendency nowadays to hark back to the glory of other days”; but he said that he felt that he could confidently state that their church was “never better manned by men who were faithfully preaching the Gospel of Christ than at the present time”. He added: “Of this we had had a sample from the pulpit earlier in the day.”

The Very Reverend Dr McGranahan, who also replied, said it was a credit to Mr Hill, and a record of which Hamilton Road might well be proud, that eight young men had entered the ministry from their church.

The chairman then gave the toast of “The Newly-installed Minister”, and extended to him, on behalf of the Ards Presbytery, a cordial welcome.

Mr Craig, who was enthusiastically received, said he was glad to be back in Ireland, “despite London and its lure”. He said that to him Ireland was still the “land of our fathers”. He was not one of those Irishmen “who forget Ireland while in London or anywhere else”. He said the call of one’s country was a great call for him, and, if he added that if he might be permitted to adjust the quotation, he would say, ‘Ireland with all thy faults I love thee still my country’.

Mr J P Speer, of First Letterkenny, and Dr Orr, of Golders Green, London, also spoke.

Other roasts were: “Other Churches”, the Reverend R A Deane, Bangor Parish Church, and Reverend B B Morton, Bangor Methodist Church; “Other Presbyteries”, the Reverend A Wylie Blue, the Reverend T McCandless, and the Reverend W H Craig; and “Licentiates and Students”, the Reverend G R McDowell.

On the motion of the the Reverend W J Currie, seconded by the Reverend D Dowling, Trinity, a vote of thanks was passed to the congregation for their hospitality.

Mr John Lorimer and Mr T Sheriff suitably responded.