File photo of the the Titanic as claims the Titanic faced a higher than normal number of icebergs in its fateful voyage have been disputed by academics. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday April 9, 2014. Previous theories had said the seas on which it sailed had an exceptional number of icebergs caused by lunar or solar effects. But, ahead of the 102nd anniversary of the sinking, researchers from the University of Sheffield have attempted to dispel what they say is a myth and claimed the risk is much greater now. Professor Grant Bigg, who led the research, said: "We have seen that 1912 was a year of raised iceberg hazard, but not exceptionally so in the long term. "1909 recorded a slightly higher number of icebergs and more recently the risk has been much greater - between 1991 and 2000 eight of the ten years recorded more than 700 icebergs and five exceeded the 1912 total." See PA story SCIENCE Titanic. Photo credit should read: PA Wire
File photo of the the Titanic as claims the Titanic faced a higher than normal number of icebergs in its fateful voyage have been disputed by academics. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday April 9, 2014. Previous theories had said the seas on which it sailed had an exceptional number of icebergs caused by lunar or solar effects. But, ahead of the 102nd anniversary of the sinking, researchers from the University of Sheffield have attempted to dispel what they say is a myth and claimed the risk is much greater now. Professor Grant Bigg, who led the research, said: "We have seen that 1912 was a year of raised iceberg hazard, but not exceptionally so in the long term. "1909 recorded a slightly higher number of icebergs and more recently the risk has been much greater - between 1991 and 2000 eight of the ten years recorded more than 700 icebergs and five exceeded the 1912 total." See PA story SCIENCE Titanic. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

Revealed: The story behind the building of the Titanic

Gallery: We already know what happened on that terrifying April night in 1912.

By David Rankin
Friday, 15th April 2022, 9:31 am
Updated Friday, 15th April 2022, 10:47 am

But the epic tale leading up to the Titanic disaster is as incredible as her now legendary fate.

From a preposterous idea hatched by two visionaries, to the glorious day she set sail five years later, an hour-long Channel 4 documentary on Saturday evening chronicles the virtually untold story of the supersize steam ship’s construction, and reveals how 15,000 men toiled day and night in life-threatening conditions to create a state-of-the-art floating city.

A floating palace, Titanic was the largest and most technologically advanced moving object in the world. It spent barely five days at sea, but a skilled workforce of thousands had spent years building the ship in a remarkable feat of design and engineering.

Chronicling every stage of construction, the fascinating documentary reveals the story behind Titanic’s construction. Based on original blueprints and unseen archives, cutting-edge special effects bring these naval wonders back to life on screen. We witness them taking shape – and head below deck, where their technological marvels are exposed.

Along the way, all the incredible numbers and jaw-dropping details are exposed. And we discover the outsize ambitions that made it all possible – but which also led to her dramatic demise.

Titanic: Building the World’s Largest Ship airs on Channel 4 on Saturday, April 16 at 7.30pm.

1.

Titanic

Photo Sales

2.

The story behind the building of the Titanic

Photo Sales

3.

The story behind the building of the Titanic

Photo Sales

4.

The story behind the building of the Titanic

Photo Sales
Channel 4
Next Page
Page 1 of 3