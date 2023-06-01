Rewards are offered for six escapees from Downpatrick Gaol (1792)

The notice read: “On Saturday night the 19th instant, between the hours of twelve and one o’clock, the following felons made their escape through the front of the gaol.

“Pat Marmion, commonly called Captain Marmion, aged about 35 years, about 5 feet 9 inches in height, broad faced, fair hair, broad shouldered, light limbed; wore when he escaped a drab-coloured coat, black waistcoat, and old corduroy beeches.”

The next escaped felon was named John Dogherty, the notice detailed: “Aged about 26 years, about 5 feet 6 inches in height, sandy hair, high nosed; wore when he escaped a grey frize jacket, red waistcoat, and corduroy breeches, by trade a weaver.”

A plaque on the wall of the old Downpatrick Gaol which now houses the County Museum. Picture: Darryl Armitage

The third was William Fyn, “aged about 33 years, 5 feet 9 inches in height, fair complexion, dark hair, black eyes; when escaped wore a drab-coloured coat, spotted velvet waistcoat, and corduroy breeches; by trade a flax-dresser, bred near Newry”.

Next was Pat Lockart, the notice noted: “Aged about 20 years, about 5 feet 3 inches in height, fair complexion, his left leg crooked having been broke.”

The fifth escapee was named as Peter Kelly, “alias McKenna, aged about 26 years, about 5 feet 10 inches in height, slender made, narrow shouldered, pock-pitted, black hair – when escaped wore a blue coat, striped waistcoat, and corduroy breeches”.

The final escapee was Patrick Allen, “aged about 34 years, slender made, round faced, about 5 feet 4 inches in height, pale hair - wore when escaped a brown coat, spotted cotton waistcoat and corduroy breeches – by trade a shoemaker, and bred near Lisburn”.

The notice gave details of rewards on offer.

It read: “Joseph Robinson, Gaoler, do hereby promise to pay as a reward for apprehending and safely lodging in any of His Majesties Gaols in this kingdom, each and every of the felons before mentioned, the sum of Ten Guineas.”