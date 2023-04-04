Robert Blair Mayne wins third DSO for ‘gallant services in north-west Europe’ (1945)

The News Letter reported: “Lieut-Colonel Mayne, who is aged 29, is the son of Mr and Mrs William Mayne, Mount Pleasant, Newtownards. He is a solicitor. He was educated at Regent House School and Queen's University, and was in the firm of Mr T C G Mackintosh, LLB, before he enlisted in the Royal Artillery, from which he transferred to the Royal Ulster Rifles.”

The News Letter added: “He was on the Queen’s University and Malone Rugby teams, and played for Ireland in six international matches.

“He was also a member of the British team, captained S Walker, which toured South Africa in 1935.”

Artefacts belonging to Lieutenant Colonel Robert Blair "Paddy" Mayne, founding member of the Special Air Service (SAS), on display at the War Years Remembered Museum in Ballyclare, Northern Ireland. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

The News Letter noted that in August 1944 it has been announced that Lieut-Colonel Mayne was the commanding officer of Britain’s most secret regiment - “the Special Air Service” - which had been dropping by parachutes behind the German lines and striking at their communications since D-Day.

The News Letter noted of the SAS: “The regiment began its work during the Middle East campaign, and Lieut-Colonel Mayne, who was then a lieutenant, took part in its first operation - which was a failure - in November, 1941. In the second, in which about 100 aeroplanes were destroyed, he himself destroyed 47.”

It continued: “The regiment’s patrols were so elusive and successful in further operations that the Germans had to guard each aeroplane with three sentries.”

After the desert war, the regiment became for a time the Special Raiding Squadron, and it made the first opposed daylight assault of the war in Sicily and performed many feats in Italy, including the capture of Termoli.

Lieut-Colonel Mayne was awarded the DSO in February, 1942, and was given a Bar to the award in October, 1943, for gallantry in Sicily.

