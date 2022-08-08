Royal Black gathering told ‘this country is not for sale’

Speaking in Fermanagh at the weekend, Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said the Brexit arrangements, negotiated between the government and the European Union, have “diluted” Northern Ireland’s position within the United Kingdom.

Around 1,500 members of the institution were on parade in Maguiresbridge on Saturday for the annual demonstration.

Addressing the members, who were there to commemorate the 1689 Battle of Newtownbutler, Rev Anderson said: “The memory of those who fought and removed such a foreign power then should encourage that resolve”.

He said: “We cannot be unaware of the dilution of our citizenship of the United Kingdom.

“It is hard to believe that a government would agree to the annexation of part of its sovereign territory without seeking the approval of the people in that territory.”

Rev Anderson also said that “under the threat of republican terrorism, we have been left with a border not between the UK and the EU but between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK”.

He added: “This means that not only are there numerous customs checks for the movement of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK but also, more importantly, our citizenship of the UK here in Northern Ireland is now different; it has been seriously eroded. Indeed, the Act of Union has been compromised.”

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson addresses the gathering

Rev Anderson also referred to the Queen’s 70-year service to the nation and the Commonwealth, commending her “service, devotion and commitment” as an example of great leadership.