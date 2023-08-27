Royal Black Institution: Last Saturday parades 2023 - 35 fantastic images from Artigarvan, Dromore, Larne, Lisburn, Loughgall, and Moneymore
The Royal Black Institution held their annual Last Saturday parades yesterday.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 27th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST
Around 17,000 members of the loyal order were involved across Northern Ireland, with major parades taking place in Artigarvan, Dromore, Larne, Lisburn, Loughgall, and Moneymore.
Here are a selection of 30 images from across the six locations.
1 / 9