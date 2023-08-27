News you can trust since 1737
Host Chapter Moneymore Golden Knights RBP 313 - who are celebrating 150 years - leading the parade at the Royal Black Preceptory demonstration staged in Moneymore.

Royal Black Institution: Last Saturday parades 2023 - 35 fantastic images from Artigarvan, Dromore, Larne, Lisburn, Loughgall, and Moneymore

The Royal Black Institution held their annual Last Saturday parades yesterday.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 27th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST

Around 17,000 members of the loyal order were involved across Northern Ireland, with major parades taking place in Artigarvan, Dromore, Larne, Lisburn, Loughgall, and Moneymore.

Here are a selection of 30 images from across the six locations.

‘Double Jobbing’ at the Last Saturday Demonstration in Moneymore.

1. Moneymore

'Double Jobbing' at the Last Saturday Demonstration in Moneymore.

Sir Knights from RBP 313, Moneymore - Cameron Cahoon, David Cahoon and Alex Brown.

2. Moneymore

Sir Knights from RBP 313, Moneymore - Cameron Cahoon, David Cahoon and Alex Brown.

Brother and sister Molly and Charlie who stepped out with Moneymore Flute band at the Last Saturday Demonstration in Moneymore.

3. Moneymore

Brother and sister Molly and Charlie who stepped out with Moneymore Flute band at the Last Saturday Demonstration in Moneymore.

On the sidelines - Issac accompanies the bands during the Last Saturday Demonstration in Moneymore.

4. Moneymore

On the sidelines - Issac accompanies the bands during the Last Saturday Demonstration in Moneymore.

