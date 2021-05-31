Seamus Heaney HomePlace unveils new library and digital archive

Councillor Cathal Mallaghan at the refurbished Seamus Heaney HomePlace

The award-winning literary centre in Bellaghy re-opened its doors to visitors last week and at the same time revealed the results of substantial refurbishment work which has taken place during lockdown to completely renovate the existing library.

Previously displaying a collection of books which were loaned and donated to HomePlace by the Heaney family, the library now also houses a handpicked selection of more than 800 titles, ranging from books by friends and contemporaries of Seamus Heaney to those authors the poet himself enjoyed reading, including Spike Milligan and Bob Dylan.

As well as providing comfortable seating and individual writing desks for browsing, reading and study, the library now boasts a brand new Seamus Heaney digital archive, bringing together for the first time radio and television broadcasts presented by, or featuring, the poet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uniquely, the archive also features an audio recording of an interview with Seamus Heaney that a former student has kept for more than 40 years.

Maria Halpin, a student at Carysfort College in Dublin where Seamus Heaney was a lecturer in English in the late seventies, was the founder and editor of the college magazine ‘Hercules’ and interviewed the poet for an article, carefully preserving the original interview on a cassette tape since 1978.

Officially opening the library, chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan, said: “The change in the library is dramatic, with floor to ceiling shelving, ambient lighting, study space, comfortable seating and touchscreens.

“What is most striking is the move from a passive space into an active one, where visitors can browse through the book collection, take their time to sit down and read or write at one of the individual desks or, for the first time, access an impressive digital archive of visual and audio recordings.

“Sincere thanks go to our funders, including the Executive Office, The Ireland Funds and in particular, Mrs Dolores McCall whose generous donation of over £38,000 part-funded the project”

On a recent phone call, Dolores said: “It is a privilege to support the Seamus Heaney HomePlace library renovation project.

“I look forward to being able to travel from Midland, Texas to Bellaghy to visit HomePlace and see the library renovation, when safe to do so.”