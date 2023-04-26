Serious fire leaves wing of Castlewellan Castle destroyed (1917)

Thanks, however, to timely discovery of the outbreak, the strenuous efforts estate employees, police officers, and residents of the village the conflagration was cut off from the main building and confined to the wing in which it originated.

The News Letter reported: “Here, the outer walls remain intact, but the interior has been completely destroyed, and it estimated that the resulting damage amounts to several thousands of pounds. Many pictures, and a few trophies of the chase were burned, but the valuable paintings, tapestries, and other art treasures and curios for which the castle is famed escaped without injury.

“The most regrettable feature of the outbreak is the total destruction the gun room, in which were stored a great variety antique and modern firearms all descriptions, some of them being almost unique and of priceless value.

Castlewellan Castle, Co Down. Picture: Farming Life archives

“These weapons constituted the collection of the fifth Earl of Annesley, who devoted much lime to the pursuit of this particular hobby. A few of the rifles were extremely ancient and of historic interest, whilst others were of the very latest pattern. All were reduced to debris.”

The caretaker, Mr Richard Murphy, his wife, and few servants were the sole occupants of the mansion at the time of the blaze.

The News Letter added: “Shortly after seven o’clock yesterday morning, when Mr Murphy came downstairs to make his customary tour of the establishment, he was prevented from entering the pantry by a dense and overpowering cloud of smoke.