Included in the list for Friday night (June 2), published on the Parades Commission website, are parades in Markethill, Kesh and Limavady.

Meanwhile, parades are set to take place in Ballymena, Ballygawley, Magheraveely and Suffolk in Belfast on Saturday (June 3).

Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band is hosting the parade in Markethill, Co Armagh, on Friday night; Ardess Accordion Band will host the parade in Kesh, Fermanagh; and Ballyquin Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band is hosting the parade in Limavady, Co Londonderry.

There are seven band parades across Northern Ireland this weekend - Markethill, Kesh, Limavady, Ballymena, Ballygawley, Magheraveely and Suffolk in Belfast

Pride of The Maine Flute Band is hosting the parade in Ballymena, Co Antrim, on Saturday night; Dergina Accordion Band will host the parade in Ballygawley, Tyrone; Magheraveely Flute Band will host the parade in Magheraveely, Fermanagh; and Upper Falls Protestant Boys is hosting their parade in Suffolk, Belfast, on Saturday afternoon.

Markethill

In Markethill, around 88 bands and 3,350 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 7.30pm.

The parade route includes Main Street, Fairgreen Road, Coolmilish Road, Newry Street, turn at junction of Main Road, Newry Street, Main Street, stop at Masonic Hall.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Cormeen Flute Band, Synotts Flute Band, Ardarragh Accordion Band, Loyal Sons of Benagh, Annalong Single Star, Craigavon Protestant Boys, Markethill Protestant Boys, Skeogh, Pride of Knockmore, South Belfast Young Conquerors, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Mavemacullen Accordion Band, Corbett Accordian, Mullaghbrack Accordion, Kinallen Flute Band, Ballytyrone Accordion Band, Upper Falls Protestant Boys, Benburb Pipe Band, Pride Of The Hill Rathfriland Flute Band, Pride of the Hill Carnmoney Flute Band, Portadown True Blues, Mountnorris Accordion Band, Ballynahinch Protestant Boys, Portadown Defenders Flute Band, Pride of the Birches, Sgt White Memorial Flute Band, Omagh Protestant Boys, Ballyrea Boyne Defenders, Newtownbutler Border Defenders Flute Band, Hamiltonsbawn Flute Band, Carnagh Accordion Band, Gertrude Star, Donaghadee Flutes & Drums Flute Band, Pride of Ballinran Flute Band, Tullyvallen Silver Band, Bessbrook Flute Band, Ballymacall Flute Band, Mourne Young Defenders, Clogher Protestant Boys, Hillhaven Flute Band, South Down Defenders, Star Of Maghera Flute Band, Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band, Downshire Guiding Star, Pride Of The Shore Flute Band, Tamlaghtmore Tigers Flute Band, Tannaghmore Flute Band, Tyrones Ditches Pipe Band, Hunter Moore Memorial Flute, Tannaghill Flute Band, Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band, Pomeroy Flute Band, Commons Silver Band, Lisburn young Defenders, Derryoghill Flute Band, Aughnagurgan Accordion Band, Quilly True Blues, Red Hand Defenders Downpatrick, North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute, South Fermanagh Young Loyalists, Derryfubble Accordion Band, Church Flute Band, Moneyslane, Armagh True Blues, Freeman Memorial, William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band, Rathcoole Protestant Boys, Billy Boys FB, Dunloy Accordion Band, Bessbrook Crimson Arrow Pipe, Corkley Pipe Band, Braniel Flute Band, Ballycraigy Flute Band, Kilcluney Volunteers, Monaghan Fife and Drum, Donaghmore Accordian, Annaghmore Crown Defenders Flute Band, Newtownards Protestant Boys Flute Band, Enagh Accordion Band, Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band, Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band, Robert Graham Memorial Flute Band, Crossgar Young Defenders Flute Band, Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band, Stronge Memorial Accordion Band ,Knockloughrim Accordion Band, Inch Flute Band.

Kesh

In Kesh, Ardess Accordian Band are holding their annual parade on Friday night.

The parade route includes Enniskillen Road, Rossculban Avenue, Mantlin Road, Station Road, Main Street, Crevenish Road, Main Street,

Enniskillen Road.

The bands listed on the Parades Commission website as taking part include:

Trory Accordian Band, Ballinamallard Accordion Band, Lisbellaw Accordian Band, Aghyaran Accordian Band, Trillick Pipe Band, Derryclavin Pipe Band, Enniskillen Pipe Band, Lack Pipe Band, Drumharvey Pipe Band, Tubrid Pipe Band, Kilskeery Silver Band, Letterbreen Silver Band, Drumquin Pipe Band, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Tievemore Pipe Band, Ballinamallard Silver Band, Glassmullagh Accordion Band, Churchill Silver Band, Garrison Accordion Band, Killatee Accordion Band, Killen Pipe Band, Defenders of the Rock Flute Band, Florencecourt Flute Band, Pride of the Derg Flute Band, Loughans Accordion Band, Derryfubble Accordion Band, Sister Susan Graham Accordion Band, Tempo Silver Band, Tempo Accordion Band, Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band, North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute Band, Dunloy Accordion Band, Newtownsaville Accordion Band, Blacksessiagh Accordion Band, Ballindarragh Accordion Band, Sandholes Accordion Band, Drum Accordion Band, Lisnaskea Accordion Band, Rosslea Accordian Band, Barron Accordion Band, Ballymagroarty Accordion Band.

Limavady

In Limavady around 40 bands and 1200 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Ballyquin Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 8.30pm.

The parade route includes MIll Place, Ballyclose Street, Church Street, Alexander Road, Main Street, Connell Street, Irish Green Street, Rathbrady Road, Massey Avenue, Protestant Street, Catharine Street, Linenhall Street, Main Street, Mill Place.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Star of the Roe Flute Band, Pride of the Orange Ballynarrig Flute Band, Edenmore True Blues Flute Band, Dungiven Crown Defenders Flute Band, Bovevagh Flute Band, Aghanloo Flute Band, Bellarena Accordion Band, Freeman Memorial, Pride of the Bann Coleraine, Ulster Protestant Boys Coleraine, Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Moneydig Young Defenders Flute Band, Movenis Flute Band, Blackhill Accordion Band, Boveedy Flute Band, Dunaghy Flute Band, Drumaheagles Flute Band, Tullaghans Flute Band, Dunloy Accordion Band, Vow Acc Ballymoney, Benvarden Flute Band, Cloughmills Young Defenders Flute Band, Ballymaconnelly Flute Band, Dervock Young Loyalists, Pride of the Park Armoy, Giants Causeway Protestant Boys, Burntollet Flute Band, Glendermott Valley Flute Band, Ballykeel Flute Band, Randalstown Flute Band, Cairncastle Young Defenders Flute Band, Finaghy True Blues, Ballymoughan Flute Band, Gortagilly Flute Band, Derryloan Boyne Defenders Flute band, Castlederg Flute Band, Dunamoney Loyalist Flute Band, Red Hand Defenders, Pride of the Maine Flute Band, Moyarget Silver Plains Flute Band, Ardinariff Flute Band, Coleraine Fife & Drum, East Belfast Protestant Boys.

Ballymena

In Ballymena, around 55 bands and 2,000 participants will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Pride of The Maine Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 6.30pm.

The parade route includes Galgorm Road, George St, Linenhall St, Bridge St, Castle Street (Host Band), Castle Street, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Henry Street, Larne Street, Douglas Terrace / Paradise Avenue, Queen Street / Sloan's Ct, Harryville Bridge, Bridge Street / North Road, Pentagon / Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street / William Street, Broughshane Street / Church Street, Castle Street (Host Band), Mill Street, Pat's Brae.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Dunloy, Killycoogan, Milltown, Mosside Accordion Band, Staffordshire Accordion Band, Vow Accordion Band, Ballygarvey LOL 746 Flute Band, Cullybackey LOL 696 Flute Band, Ahoghill Sons of William Flute Band, Ballee Flute Band, Ballymaconnelly Flute Band, Ballycraigy Old Boys Flute Band, Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band, Ballymacash Flute Band, Cairncastle Flute Band, Carnalbanagh Flute Band, Carrickfergus Defenders, Cloughmills Crown Defenders Flute Band, Castledawson Amateur Flute Band, Dunamoney Flute Band, Rising Sons East Belfast, Drumaheagles Flute Band, Drumderg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Star of the Roe Flute Band, Pride of the Raven Flute Band, Shankill Protestant Boys, Portavogie Flute Band, City of Belfast Fife & Drums, East Belfast Regimental UVF Flute Band, Finaghy True Blues Flute Band, Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band, Shankill Defenders Flute Band, Gertrude Star Flute Band, South Down Defenders Flute Band, Skeogh Flute Band, Robert Graham Memorial Flute Band, Newtownards Protestant Boys, Goldsprings Flute Band, Ballyquinn Loyal Sons of Ulster, Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band, Tullaghan Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Pride of the Valley Teenies Flute Band, Stranocum Flute Band, Freeman Memorial Flute Band, Gortagilly Flute Band, Lisnargot Accordion Band, Pride of the Bann Flute Band, Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band, Maghera Flute Band, Star and Crown Flute Band, Blair Memorial Flute Band, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band, Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band, Tamlaghtmore Tigers Flute Band, Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band, Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band, Portadown Defenders Flute Band, Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band, Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band, Crimson Star Flute Band, Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band, Ballymena Corps of Drums, Steeple Defenders Flute Band, Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Sons of Kai Flute Band, Sir George White Memorial Flute Band, Pride Of The Park Flute Band, Maghaberry Flute Band, Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band, Kellswater Flute Band, Kells Sons of William Flute Band, Glenhugh Flute Band, Dunaghy Flute Band, Ardarragh Accordion Band, Star of Down Maghera Flute Band, South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band, Moorfields Flute Band, Knockloughrim Accordion Band.

Ballygawley

In Ballygawley, around 20 bands and 500 participants will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Dergina Accordion Band , according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 8pm.

The parade route includes Grange Road, Main Street, Church Street, Main Street, Grange Road.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Mulnahunch Accordion Band, Bush Flute Band, Aughintober Pipe Band, Bawn Silver Band, Loughans Accordion Band, Crilly Pipe Band, Curlough Accordion Band, Cavanaleck Pipe Band, Lisbeg Pipe Band, Lisgenny Flute Band, Dyan Pipe Band, Derryfubble Accordion Band, Augher Pipe Band, Benburb Memorial Pipe Band, Ballymacall Flute Band, Roughan Silver Band, Mulnahorn Pipe Band, Mulnagore Accordion Band.

Magheraveely

In Magheraveely, around 34 bands and 720 participants will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Magheraveely Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 8pm.

The parade route includes Magheraveely Orange Hall, Magheraveely Road, Main Street, Ballagh Road, Cloghagaddy Road, Ballagh Road, Main Street, Magheraveely Road, Magheraveely Orange Hall.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Newtownbutler Border Defenders Flute Band, Defenders of the Rock Lisbellaw, South Fermanagh Loyalists Flute Band, Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band, North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute Band, South Fermanagh Loyalist Auld Boys, Florencecourt Flute Band, Inver Flute Band, Ballinamallard Accordion Band, Rosslea Accordion Band, Ballindarragh Accordion Band, Lisbellaw Accordion Band, Drum Accordion Band, Loughkillygreen Accordion Band, Wattlebridge Accordion Band, Knox Pipe Band, Derryclavin Pipe Band, Feaugh Pipe Band, Aghadrumsee Flute Band, Lisnaskea Drumming Club, Lisnaskea Accordion Band, Lissarley Flute Band, Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band, Synotts True Blues Flute Band, Newtownstewart Red Hand Defenders Flute Band, Blair Memorial Flute Band, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Montober Flute Band, Pride of the Village Flute Band Beragh, Brookeborough Flute Band, Rising Sons of the Valley Kilkeel, Cappa Accordion Band.

Suffolk

In Suffolk, Belfast, around 50 bands and 1,100 participants will take part in Saturday afternoon's parade, hosted by Upper Falls Protestant Boys, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 2pm.

The parade route includes Carnanmore Park, Donegore Gardens, Tildarg Avenue, Blacks Road, Blacks Road, Oranmore Drive, Kells Avenue, Ringford Crescent, Blacks Road, Donegore Gardens, Tildarg Avenue, Carnanmore Park.

The bands listed as taking part include: