The News Letter has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.

I have been working my way steadily through these old negatives to shed a new light on the archive.

Today we have a selection of photographs which date from January 1982.

One photograph is of Moyle Hospital Radio’s David Hume receiving a studio clock from British Telecom’s Brian Thompson in January 1992 for winning the Northern Ireland Hospital Radio Award, to the delight of nurses Teresa McGoogan and Jill Hay and Mel Priest of Radio Moyle.

Meanwhile, Ulster dogs had a field day in January 1992 at the United Kingdom Spaniel Championships at Clandeboye outside Bangor.

To mark the Royal Mail’s issue of Wintertime stamps and to help youngsters become more country-wise, Dundonald farmer James Watson brought one of his prize sheep to the Chichester Library on the Antrim Road in January 1992. Proud ‘postie’ is Robert McElhone from Brefne Nursery School, Belfast

One of the sporting photos from January 1992 shows Colin Pedlow of CIYMs winning a line-out with help from his teammate Tony Tennent (No 3) against Terenure in a crucial All Ireland League Section Two game at Belmont, Belfast.

Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.

Picture: News Letter archives Photo Sales

Picture: News Letter archives Photo Sales

Picture: News Letter archives Photo Sales

Picture: News Letter archives Photo Sales