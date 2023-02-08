The News Letter has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.

I have been working my way steadily through these old negatives to shed a new light on the archive.

Today we have a selection of photographs which date from November and December 1982.

One old photograph shows a smiling Reverend Ian Paisley leading elected members into the Assembly at Stormont.

Another photograph is Alan Robinson of Silverstream from Bangor, pictured in November 1982, standing beside his Renault car which was completely wrecked when a wall collapsed in King Street, Bangor, during high winds. Mr Robinson had just parked the car a couple of minutes earlier.

Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.

Pictured in November 1982 is a smiling Reverend Ian Paisley leading elected members into the Assembly at Stormont. Picture: News Letter archives

Mr Alan Robinson of Silverstream, Bangor, pictured in November 1982, standing beside his Renault car which was completely wrecked when a wall collapsed in King Street, Bangor, during high winds. Mr Robinson had just parked the car a couple of minutes earlier. Picture: News Letter archives

Pictured in November 1982 are Tommy Allen, Charles Lamb, John Coulter, Bob Allen and Joe Prices at a Charolais breed show and sale which was held at Portadown. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Mrs Eilish Joss, left, and her sister, Mrs Ann McLoughlin, both of North Queen Street, Belfast, pictured in December 1982 with the Dean of Belfast, the Very Reverend Samuel Crooks, outside St Anne's Cathedral, as they donate money to his Christmas appeal for charities. Picture: News Letter archives