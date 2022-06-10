Spread of Cholera across Ireland (1832)

The statistics for Belfast, which were issued by the Board of Health, were as follows: Remained at last report, new cases, two, died, three, remaining ill, zero. Total cases from commencement of the outbreak was 17 and 14 deaths.

The statistics for Newry were as follows: June 2, nine new cases, one dead, five recovered and 19 remaining ill. June 3, five new cases, three dead, two recovered and 19 remaining ill. June 4, 13 new cases, three dead, two recovered and 27 remaining ill.

June 5, nine new cases, six dead, four recovered and 26 remaining ill. To date the total cases were 149, 71 dead, 52 recovered.

Public notice concerning Cholera

The statistics released from Drogheda were: June, 4, 17 new cases, four dead, six recovered and 64 cases remaining. June 5, 11 new cases, one death, 10 recovered and 64 remaining ill. Total cases was 633, deaths 314.

The statistics for Dublin were: June 4, 30 new cases, two deaths, 26 recovered and 244 remaining ill. Total cases stood at 3,215 with 942 deaths.

The statistics for Cork were: June 4, 47 new cases, seven deaths, 17 recovered and 227 remaining ill. Total cases stood at 2,564 with 582 deaths recorded.

The statistics for Galway were: June 3, 26 new cases, 18 deaths, nine recovered and 72 remaining ill. Total cases stood at 363 with 175 deaths having occurred.

Meanwhile a report had also been received from Carlow from June 1 which the News Letter reported in full.

It read: “There have been nine cases here, all fatal in a few hours. The Doctor who attends the Dispensary has been seized with it today. A few days ago, the wife of the Assistant Surgeon of the 5th Dragoon Guards died of it in four hours.”

Death of an old Irish Volunteer

Amid the death notices published by the News Letter during this week in 1832 there was one relating to the passing of Mr John Phillips at Ballynure, Co Antrim.