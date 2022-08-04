Stanley Beckett, who passed away on Tuesday at his home at Mill Hill in Waringstown, was laid to rest after a service in the village’s Presbyterian church.

Born just two years after the end of World War One, on August 28, 1920, Stanley, who was renown for having a great sense of humour, was a huge Glenavon supporter and was a well known figure in the Orange Order, Royal Black and Apprentice Boys.

He was also attached to Kilmore Flute Band.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanley Beckett was a member of Kilmore Church Defender’s LOL 237 and Kilmore Dove of Peace RBP 1144

He spent his early years in Lurgan before moving to Waringstown where he joined the local Orange lodge and would become a founder member of the Waringstown branch of the Apprentice Boys.

Despite the post-war hardships, Stanley has fond memories of cycling from Co Armagh to work in Dunmurry Co-op and home again every day.

In less austere times he would travel widely with wife Edith who passed away in 2011.

The couple were married in 1943 and were inseparable for 68 years, enjoying holidays throughout Europe and as far afield as Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, Thailand and New Zealand.

Stanley lived at Hill Street in Lurgan before setting up home in Waringstown in the early 1940s and remained there ever since.

After working for the Co-op for many years, Stanley refused to be idle and went to work in Beckett’s Sportswear in Lurgan for his brother Sidney Beckett.

He remained on the shop payroll until his mid 70s.

At the time of his 100th birthday, his granddaughter Judith Cardwell said her grandfather had a passion for fishing when he was more active and was also a regular at Glenavon’s Mourneview Park.

“He’s not the most mobile but he’s as sharp as a tack and still lives on his own,” she said.

She added that he put everything on hold when the News Letter arrived in the morning.

Judith said: “He reads the deaths page first, ‘to check that I’m not in it’ he says, and then smiles and says, ‘I’m good for another day’.”

Stanley was the dearly beloved husband of the late Edith, loving father of Sylvia and Carol and father-in-law of Leslie and the late Kenneth.

Following his funeral service in Waringstown Presbyterian Church he was buried in the adjoining graveyard.

He is deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, son-in-law, granddaughters Karen and Judith, their husbands Stephen and Rodney and great-granddaughters Ashleigh and Kathryn and the wider family circle.