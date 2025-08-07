Ten thousand Apprentice Boys hit the streets on Saturday for Siege of Londonderry commemoration - traffic diversions in place for Ulster's largest parade

Around 10,000 Apprentice Boys and 100 bands take part in the parade every year, bringing colour and pageantry to the city. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Presseye

Ten thousand Apprentice Boys are due to take to the streets this weekend, surrounded by huge crowds of supporters for the annual Relief of the Siege of Londonderry parade.

Renowned as the largest parade in Ulster and featuring over 100 bands, the massive event takes place in Londonderry on Saturday (9th) and comes after a week-long series of events called Maiden City Festival.

The festival and parade both commemorate the actions of 13 Apprentice Boys who shut Londonderry’s city gates to keep the forces of King James II out in December 1688, as war over the British throne brewed.

Jacobite troops laid siege to the city, before they were routed by the forces of William of Orange who relieved Londonderry in August 1689.

The 2021 Relief of Londonderry parade en route along the city's historic walls. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Presseye

The festivities officially get underway at midnight on Saturday, with the symbolic firing of a cannon from Londonderry’s historic walls.

Feeder parades will be held by Apprentice Boys groups all across Northern Ireland on Friday and Saturday, prior to the enormous main event in Londonderry.

At 9.30am on Saturday, eight parent clubs of the Apprentice Boys parade around the city’s walls before walking to St Columb’s Cathedral, laying a wreath in memory of fallen brethren as they pass Londonderry’s war memorial in the Diamond. At 10.30am, a service of Thanksgiving begins in St Columb’s Cathedral.

As part of the Maiden City Festival, there will be a traditional re-enactment of the Siege in Carlisle Circus at noon, before the 336th Anniversary Parade of the Relief of Derry begins; from noon to 5pm, Society Street car park hosts demonstrations from crack gunners firing the kinds of muskets and cannon that defended the city in the war between William and James.

The parade follows a week-long series of events, Maiden City Festival. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Presseye

The main parade around the city begins at 12.30pm at Craigavon Bridge, led by the general committee of the Apprentice Boys, followed by the parent clubs with each of their branch clubs from across the UK. The parade passes through the city centre and the Fountain estate, before returning across the bridge to finish at Bond Street.

The day’s events end with the eight parent clubs returning to within the city walls from 5pm, finishing at Memorial Hall.

The PSNI has stated traffic disruption can be expected from 9am onwards, while on-street parking has been restricted for the duration of the main parade. Any cars parked on the route will not be able to move until the parade has passed their point.

Part of the main route of the parade, the top deck of Craigavon Bridge, will be closed for the duration of the parade as it is part of the main parade route. The lower deck of Craigavon Bridge will remain open in both directions, but with access only onto Victoria Road. Drivers travelling into Londonderry from the east will be diverted at Caw Roundabout via Crescent Link towards Newbuildings; traffic heading towards cityside is advised to use Foyle Bridge. Motorists travelling from south of the city will be diverted at Newbuildings towards Altnagelvin. Prehen will remain open with local access and for parade bus traffic only; the PSNI states officers will be on the ground to assist, with signage in place.