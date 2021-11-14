There was an exceptionally large attendance by brethren from across Northern Ireland, Scotland and England.

The service was conducted by Chaplain Rev Alan Smylie with music provided by Ballymacarrett Flute Band along with a bugler and piper.

The Apprentice Boys Governor, Graeme Stenhouse led the wreath laying accompanied by senior Officers of the Association.

This is a solemn occasion when the membership comes together to remember those who made the supreme sacrifice for their country.”

1. The Apprentice Boys of Derry Association held their annual Remembrance Parade and Wreath laying service at Belfast City Hall Cenotaph on Saturday Photo Sales

2. The Apprentice Boys of Derry Association held their annual Remembrance Parade and Wreath laying service at Belfast City Hall Cenotaph on Saturday Photo Sales

3. The Apprentice Boys of Derry Association held their annual Remembrance Parade and Wreath laying service at Belfast City Hall Cenotaph on Saturday Photo Sales

4. The Apprentice Boys of Derry Association held their annual Remembrance Parade and Wreath laying service at Belfast City Hall Cenotaph on Saturday Photo Sales