"The best thing about being a Freemason? The satisfaction of helping others" - Charity and moving with the times as body turns 300 in Ireland

John McLernon, grand master of the Provincial Grand Lodge of Antrim, and John Edens, provincial master of Provincial Lodge of Antrim, pull back the curtain on 300 years of Freemasonry in Ireland. Photo: Phil Smyth

After 300 years in Ireland, the Freemasons are “just like any other organisation – you get out of it what you put into it”.

That’s according to the fraternal organisation’s provincial officer of the Provincial Grand Lodge of Antrim, John Edens, as its members celebrated the anniversary with a £100,000 donation to Northern Ireland charities.

Starting in Ireland in June 1725, the organisation – still an all-island body – now stretches to 16,000 members, and centres both charity and social engagements at the heart of its operation.

While it certainly has a long and storied history, its brethren are keen to reassure that it’s a modern, living organisation that is becoming more open and connected to local communities.

Celebration the Freemasons' 300th anniversary with a £100,000 charitable donation were (front) Gary Jordan of Assistance Dogs NI, Lexi the assistance dog, grand master of the Grand Lodge of Ireland Richard Enso (back) Joanne Barnes from Nexus NI, Emma Kansiz, of Teenage Cancer Trust, deputy grand master Leslie Nixon, assistant grand master John Montgomery, provincial grand registrar of Down James Wilson and Louise Barling from Listening Books.

“We have our traditions and they are important to us,” says John, a freemason for 34 years, “but we do move with the times.

“That old image of the Masonic Hall on a hill and people in the town walking past thinking “Well, I don’t know what’s going on in there” – that’s what we want to get away from. We have always been involved in outside charities, we want to make a difference in the lives of our communities, and we want to be open about what we do.”

Part of the modern direction involves a greater focus on addressing mental health and male isolation. As John puts it: “A lot of people are lonely these days; I don’t just mean pensioners, it’s widespread.

“Freemasonry has a great social side to it. We meet once a month, yes, but there are also gatherings outside that and charity events from barbecues to dances. It’s a wonderful way of connecting – and it gives you a sense of confidence, you meet all of kinds of people you wouldn’t normally come across in everyday life.”

Emma Kansiz from Teenage Cancer Trust, Joanne Barnes of Nexus NI, assistant grand master John Montgomery, grand master of the Grand Lodge of Ireland Richard Enso, and deputy grand master Leslie Nixon at last weekend's 300th anniversary celebrations in Belfast City Hall.

John’s worked with the charitable side of the organisation for the last 16 years, helping raise large amounts of money for operations in the health, wellbeing and community sectors. “Our guiding principle ‘Always Caring, Always Sharing’ is at the heart of what we do,” he says.

On a personal level, John says the main thing he gets from freemasonry is “the satisfaction of helping others”.

“That’s not for any accolades or pats on the back,” he says, “just the satisfaction of knowing that I’m helping people in the community.”

Last weekend, the Freemasons held a 300th anniversary shindig in Belfast City Hall, during which they distributed £100,000 to seven charities across Northern Ireland.

Among the beneficiaries were charities tackling cancer, loneliness in older people, disability in children, and assistance for the visually impaired.

Nexus NI, which provides specialist support to victims and survivors of sexual abuse, was among those to receive a donation of several thousand pounds.

Said the group: This contribution will help us to continue to provide vital services, create safe spaces, empower those we support to recover and thrive, and break the cycle of abuse.”

Bryan Meldrum from Prostate Cancer UK revealed money they received from Freemasons would go towards research at Queen’s University, searching ways to “revolutionise testing, treatment and care for thousands of men in Northern Ireland and beyond”.