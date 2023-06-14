The fuse that lit the American Revolutionary Wars (1775)

One of the extracts related to a letter to the “Independent Electors of the County of Antrim” which had been issued by Hercules Rowley at Langford Lodge and dated to June 2, 1783.

Rowley was 2nd Viscount Langford (29 October 1737 – 24 March 1796) and styled The Honourable Hercules Rowley between 1766 and 1791. He served as Member of Parliament for County Antrim between 1783 and 1791 in the old Irish Parliament in Dublin. After being elevated to the House of Lords in 1791.

The notice read: “Gentlemen: The time for the General Election through this kingdom is now approaching, and I take it for granted that the County of Antrim will not be more backward in asserting the freedom and independence of election than the other counties of Ireland who have already declared their sentiments on this subject.”

It added: “I have been encouraged by a great number of respectable gentlemen and freeholders to offer myself as a candidate for your favour at the next General Election for representatives for this county; but as it has always been my fixed resolution to conform myself to the general wishes of that interest which it has ever been the pride of my family, and I trust will always be mine, to support in this county, I have declined making any publik [sic] declaration or personal solicitation on the subject, until the dispositions and inclinations of the real independent interest, should first be known.

“My reasons for addressing you at present in seeming contradiction to this resolution is that every independent freeholder may be apprised that a man sincerely attached to Whig principles and constitutional independence, is ambitious of your nomination; although he thinks it inconsistent with the unbiased freedom of election to make addresses to individuals' previous to such nomination.”

The letter from Hercules Rowley concluded: “By your nomination, therefore, I am resolved to be governed, as it its on your support I shall depend; at the same time assuring you most solemnly, that whatever gentlemen shall fairly obtain your favour and approbation, shall at all times have my most cordial support and alliance.”

The letter was signed: “Your most devoted and faithful humble servant, (Signed) Hercules Rowley.”