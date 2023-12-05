The picture depicts Northern Ireland’s Dorothea Heron who made legal history by becoming an apprentice at T M Heron in Belfast following the Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act in 1919

The Law Society of Northern Ireland has unveiled a unique portrait of a young woman at Law Society House in Belfast city centre.

The black and white portrait is like many found in museums and galleries around the world but this one is uniquely different and inspiring.

The portrait depicts Dorothea Heron who would go on to make legal history by becoming the first woman solicitor on the Roll on the island of Ireland.

Born on the August 19 1896, Deasie as she was known to her family was educated at Victoria College, Belfast and later at Queens University Belfast where she read classics, graduating in 1918.

She went on to study Law again at Queens University graduating with a first-class degree in 1921.

Following the struggle of the WW1 and the political emancipation of women in 1918 the professions were, for the first time, opened to women.

The Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act 1919 allowed Dorothea to be the first woman in Ireland to be apprenticed to a solicitors firm, beginning her career at T M Heron in Belfast.

The Law Society of Northern Ireland unveils new portrait of Dorothea Heron, a young woman who made legal history by becoming the first woman Solicitor on the Roll on the island of Ireland. Educated in Belfast, her last remaining years were spent living in Portstewart. Pictured with the portrait are president Darren Toombs and Margaret Elliott past president

On the April 17 1923, she was registered as a solicitor in the Roll of Solicitors by the Law Society of Ireland in Dublin and during her apprenticeship Ireland witnessed the War of Independence, partition and civil war.

It was decided by the Law Society’s north and south that the apprentices could register on the Rolls of both now separate jurisdictions.

Dorothea continued to work in her uncle’s firm as a conveyancer which did not require her to apply for annual practising certificates. She remained in the firm until her retirement in 1946.

Her last remaining years were spent living in Portstewart and sadly she passed away as the result of a stroke in 1960 at the age of 63.

The Law Society of Northern Ireland unveils new portrait at Law Society House in Belfast of Dorothea Heron, who made legal history by becoming the first woman solicitor on the Roll in the island of Ireland. Educated in Belfast, Deasie was the first woman in Ireland to be apprenticed to a solicitors firm, beginning her career at T M Heron in Belfast (now Diamond Heron). Pictured with the portrait are staff from Diamond Heron, Belfast

The new portrait was unveiled at a ceremony at Law Society House in Belfast by past president, Margaret Elliott and new president, Darren Toombs.

Commenting on the unveiling of the new portrait the president of the Law Society of Northern Ireland, Darren Toombs, said: “The Society is delighted to unveil the portrait of Dorothea Heron a truly inspirational woman and solicitor. Through her actions she empowered countless generations of women to pursue a career in the law.