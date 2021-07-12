Orange Order parades take place across Northern Ireland to make the 12th July. Parades this year are scaled down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Twelfth 2021 - 27 photographs from some of the 100 plus parades across Northern Ireland

It was worth waiting for!

By Andrew Quinn
Monday, 12th July 2021, 4:53 pm

Last year's Twelfth was cancelled because of the pandemic and if you needed to know how much it means to so many, all you needed to do was look at the smiles on the faces of men, women and children across Northern Ireland

2. Bushmills, Co. Antrim

3. Kilkeel, Co. Antrim

4. Belfast

