Thought for the week: A decision on Salvation needs to be taken now

Dr Chalmers thought to himself that the mother might be pushing her daughter too hard about the matter of salvation, so he said: “Let me talk with your daughter myself, and we will see what may be done."

One day shortly after he met the young lady and started a conversation with her about her soul, “You have been bothered a good deal about the matter of your soul’s salvation, haven’t you? Suppose I say to your mother that you don’t want to be talked to about the matter for a whole year, how will that do?”

The girl hesitated for a little and then replied: "Well, I don’t think it would be safe to put off the matter of salvation for a whole year. Something might happen. I might die before then.” “Yes, that is very true” said Dr Chalmers and then he suggested, “Suppose we say six months.”

The daughter didn’t think that even that would be safe. Chalmers then offered the girl another alternative, “Well then, how about three months?” After a brief hesitation the daughter replied, “I don’t think it is safe to put it off at all.” So just then they knelt together, and the young girl was gloriously saved.

That is a vital lesson that every unsaved person needs to learn, it’s not safe to put off the matter of Salvation; even for another day let alone another year.

The rich young farmer in St Luke chapter 12 thought he was going to live for a long time. He boasted that he would not just live for one more year, but for many years. But the solemn reality was he didn’t even live to see the next day dawn (St Luke 12:19-20).

Perhaps you have been boasting what you will be doing tomorrow, or next week or even next year. How foolish, because God warns you: "Boast not thyself of tomorrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth" (Proverbs 27:1). Tomorrow you could be in eternity and if that were to be the case, then you need to ask yourself, where would your soul be?