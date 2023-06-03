Thought for the Week: Real life influences that impacted in the destiny of life -​ Rev Arthur Clarke

​Even as a schoolboy Andrew Lloyd Webber could compose 'singable' tunes. Demond Elliott, a London publisher who knew Andrew through school, had an idea. On April 20, 1965 Timothy Rice wrote to Andrew Lloyd Webber suggesting they meet and try some songwriting.

Dr Lanz von Liebenfels was the editor of a magazine designed to be read by the "blonde and blue-eyed" community'. One day he had a visit from an impoverished youth who explained to that journalist how he valued his insights. As the youth was departing, the editor asked him his name. Defiantly, the poverty stricken youth answered: "I am Adolf Hitler!"

In the autumn of 1934, Mordecai Ham, an outspoken Baptist evangelist, held a series of meetings in a tent in Charlotte, North Carolina. Albert McMakin, a farm labourer, took the son of a local farmer to the Ham meetings. That farmer's son was converted in those meetings and his name was Billy Graham, later to become US evangelist Dr Billy Graham.

These three people - one English, one Austrian and one American - represent the unsung band, who introduce people to their moment of destiny.

When the disciple Andrew encountered Christ his immediate thought was; "my brother must hear this".

Andrew won Peter to the faith. Could there be a greater reward in this world and the next than that of introducing an immortal soul to the Saviour?

