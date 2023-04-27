It comes after an independent panel upheld a complaint about the label on a bottle of fortified wine which included a image of King William and an ABV of 16.90%.

A Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland spokesperson said: "Whilst the Grand Lodge of Ireland have no connection with, and in no way endorse, the product in question – the assertion that an image of King William III or indeed the date 1690 can be deemed sectarian sets a worrying precedent.

“Those who seek to act as the ‘thought police’ on such matters would do well to consider the many benefits which were delivered by the Glorious Revolution including the Bill of Rights, freedom of the press, a modern banking system, an independent judiciary and the establishment of a parliamentary democracy.

A portrait of King William III in 1690 by Godfrey Kneller

“King William’s victory over James at the Boyne was and remains one of the most important military engagements in British history and was the decisive chapter in securing the Glorious Revolution.

“The panel’s assertion that the date 1690 causes particular offence because it is associated with a ‘specific conflict with sectarianism’ is just another example of historical revisionism by those who neither understand, or appreciate, the significance of key chapters in the history of the United Kingdom.”

Pro-Union MP Kate Hoey was “dismayed” at the judgement by the independent panel from the Portman Group.

A promotional image for King William Fortified Wine

"This is meant to be an independent body,” she said. “Would they like to ban the parades on the Twelfth of July as well as the wine label?

"It really is outrageous. Who are these people to judge that important figures from British history and key dates are offensive? Would they have ruled out an Irish Republican historical figure?”

A Portman Group spokesperson told the News Letter: “The Independent Complaints Panel adjudicates the Portman Group Codes – it is chaired by a part-time Crown Court Judge and consists of lay members with specialist understanding in a range of disciplines including policing, marketing and education. They bring their real world experience to bear as well as their understanding of the code to make carefully considered decisions, and in this instance, also sought views from anti-sectarian charities.

“As with all of the cases reviewed by the panel, when a complaint is considered they look at all of the elements to consider the overall impression conveyed. The image of a monarch or historical character is not necessarily a concern in its own right, but in this case the panel determined that the product’s presentation was used to deliberately link to a specific conflict associated with sectarianism which was likely to cause serious offence to certain communities. The panel were also mindful that the combination of elements were likely to fuel division in communities where conflict based on religious differences was still prevalent.”