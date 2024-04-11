Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Included in the list for Friday night (April 12), published on the Parades Commission website, is a parade in Crossgar.

Meanwhile, parades are set to take place in Lisburn and Rathfriland on Saturday night (April 13).

Crossgar Young Defenders are hosting the parade in Crossgar, Co Down, on Friday night;

Pride Of Ballymacash Flute Band will host a parade in Lisburn on Saturday night;

and Ardarragh Accordion Band will host their annual parade in Rathfriland, Co Down, also on Saturday night.

Crossgar

In Crossgar, around 40 bands will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Crossgar Young Defenders, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 7pm.

The host band only will parade from the Orange Hall to Killyleagh Street, James Street, John Street, Market Street, Downpatrick Street, Killyleagh Street, and back to the Orange Hall. The main parade route is then as follows: Saintfield Road, Downpatrick Street, Market Street, The Square, John Street, James Street, Killyleagh Street, Downpatrick Street, Market Street, William Street, Killyleagh Street, Saintfield Road.

The bands listed as taking part include:

North Down Flute Band, Dunmurry Protestant Boys, Sons of Ulster Dromore, Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Ballylesson Old Boys Flute Band, Bessbrook True Blues, Crimson Star Comber, Drumderg Young Loyalists Flute Band, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Gertrude Star Flute Band, Rathcoole Protestant Boys, Markethill Protestant Boys, Corbett Accordion Band, Portadown Defenders Flute Band, Portadown True Blues Flute Band, William Savage Memorial Toye Flute Band, Armagh True Blues Flute Band, Loyal Sons of Benagh, Ballynahinch Protestant Boys, Ballygowan True Blues, Inch flute Band, Pride Of The Hill Rathfriland Flute Band, Star of Down Maghera, Kinallen Flute Band, Pride of Ballybeen Flute Band, Downshire Guilding Star, Clogher Protestant Boys, Annalong Single Star, South Belfast Young Conquerors, Braniel Loyal FB, Downpatrick Red Hand Defenders, Fifes & Drums Donaghadee, Skeogh Flute band, Aughlisnafin Accordion Band, Spa Accordion Band, Moneyslane Flute band, Mourne Young Defenders, Clough Orange and Blue Accordian Band, North Down First Flute Band, Goldsprings of Comber Flute Band, Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band, Rising Sons of the Valley.

Lisburn

In Lisburn, around 40 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Pride Of Ballymacash Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 6.30pm.

The host band only will parade from Rathvarna Drive, Ballymacash Road, Prince William Road, Ballymacash Road, Antrim Road, Antrim Street, Bow Street, Market Square (to lay wreath at UDR memorial). The main parade route is then as follows: Railway Street / Wallace Avenue, Market Square, Market Street, Smithfield Street, Market Place, Chapel Hill, Longstone Roundabout, Chapel Hill, Bow Street, Market Square North, Railway Street, Wallace Avenue.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Pride of Knockmore Flute Band, Lambeg, Inch Flute Band, Clogher Protestant Boys, Hillsbourgh Protestant Boys Flute, South Belfast Protestant Boys, Lisburn Fusiliers Flute Band, Dumurry Protestant Boys Flute Band, Yin Yin Yin Flute Band, Rathcool Protestant Boys Flute Band, Dollingstown Flute Band, Cairncastle Flute Band, Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band, Portadown True Blues, Portadown Defenders Flute Band, Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band, Upper Falls Protestant Boys, Ulster First Flute Flute Band, Braniel Young Loyalists Flute Band, Pride of Ballybeen Flute Band, Omagh Protestant Boys, Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band, Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster, Portavogie Red Hand Defenders Flute Band, Pride of Ardoyne FB, Ravarnet Protestant Boys, Gertrude Star, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Goldsprings True Defenders, Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band, Pride of the Shore Flute Band, Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band, Ballylesson Auld Boys, Crumlin Old Boys Flute Band, Dromore Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Giants Causeway Protestant Boys, Clogher Valley Grenadiers, Tullaghans Sons of Liberty Flute Band, Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band.

Rathfriland

In Rathfriland, around 55 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Ardarragh Accordion Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 7.30pm.

The parade route includes Downpatrick Street, Main Street, Upper Church Square, John Street, Drumlough Road, Iveagh Bungalows, Newry Street, Lower Church Square.

