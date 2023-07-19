Included in the list for Friday night (July 21), published on the Parades Commission website, is a parade in Omagh. Meanwhile, parades are set to take place in Antrim and Newtownards on Saturday (July 22).

Blair Memorial Flute Band is hosting the parade in Omagh on Friday night. Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster are hosting the parade in Antrim, while Newtownards Protestant Boys are hosting the parade in Newtownards, both on Saturday night.

Omagh

In Omagh, around 30 bands and 1,000 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Blair Memorial Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 8.30pm.

The parade route includes Dunnes Stores Carpark, Market Road, Spillars Place, Irishtown Road, Crevenagh Road, Campsie Road, Market Street, High Street, Omagh Courthouse, High Street, Bridge Street, Drumragh Venue, Dublin Road, Market Road, Dunnes Stores Carpark.

The bands listed as taking part include: Cloghfin Pipe Band, Edenderry Pipe Band, Killycurragh Pipe Band, Mountfield Pipe Band, Barr Jubilee Pipe Band, Gortaclare Pipe Band, Blacksessiagh Accordion Band, Omagh Protestant Boys Melody Flute Band, Omagh True Blues Flute Band, Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band, Armagh True Blues Flute Band, Ballymoughan Purple Guards Flute Band, Dunamoney Flute Band, Newtownstewart Red Hand Defenders Flute Band, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Castlederg Auld Boys Flute Band, Eden Defenders Flute Band, Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band, Defenders of the Rock Lisbellaw, Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band, Brackey Flute Band, Pride of the Village Flute Band Beragh, South Fermanagh Loyalists Flute Band, Cormeen Rising Sons of William, Sons of Ulster Portrush, Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band, Ballyquin Loyal Sons of Ulster, Gortagilly Coronation Flute Band, Hillhaven Flute Band, Ballinamallard Accordion Band.

Antrim

In Antrim, around 45 bands and 2,000 participants will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 8.15pm.

The parade route includes Railway Street car park, Railway Street, Castle Mall access road, Old Courthouse, High Street, Church Street, Fountain Street, Fountain Hill, Fountainhill roundabout, Fountain hill, Fountain Street, Castle Way, Railway Street, Railway Street car park.

The bands listed as taking part include: Lambeg Orange & Blue, Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Ulster First Flute, Rising Sons, Ballyclare Protestant Boys, Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band, Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band, Sons of Kai Flute Band, Freeman Memorial FB, Pride of the Maine Flute Band, Ballykeel LSOU, Randalstown SOU, Steeple Defenders, Steeple Veterans Flute Band, Const Andersons FB, Cairncastle Flute Band, Dunamoney FB, Castledawson Amateur Flute Band, Star & Crown Flute Band, Star of the Roe FB, Dunaghy Flute band, Crossgar Defenders, Ladyhill Flute Band, Crumlin Auld Boys Flute Band, Finaghy True Blues Flute Band, Pride of Knockmore Flute Band, Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band, Drumaheagles Flute Band, Kells Sons Of William, Kellswater Flute Band, Cloughfern Young Conquerors, Portrush Sons of Ulster, Teenies Flute Band, Sir George White Memorial Flute Band, North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band, Shankill Road Defenders, Shankill Protestant Boys FB, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Dunloy Accordion, Upper Falls Protestant Boys, South Belfast Young Conquerors Flute Band, Pride Of The Shore, Pride of the Hill, Ballylesson Old Boys Flute Band, Portadown Defenders Flute Band, Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute, Sons of Ulster Shankill FB, Derryloan Boyne Defenders Flute band, Craigywarren UVF, Robert Graham Memorial.

Newtownards

In Newtownards, around 20 bands and 500 participants will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Newtownards Protestant Boys, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 7pm.

The parade route includes Queens Hall, West Street, Mary Street, Regent Street, Francis Street, Doctors Lane, High Street, Mill Street, Gibsons Lane, Regent Street, William Street, West Street.

The bands listed as taking part include: Kilcluney Flute Band, North Down Defenders, Ballygowan, Goldsprings of Comber Flute Band, Newtownards Melody, Sons of Ulster Auld Boys Newtownards, Newtownards North down First Flute, Bangor Protestant Boys, William Strain Lightbody Memorial, Pride of Whitehill Flute Band, Sandy Row First Flute Band, Gertrude Star East Belfast, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Crimson Star Comber, RGM, Donamoney Flute Band, Rising Sons, Pride of Knockmore, Donaghadee Flutes & Drums, RHD Portavogie Flute Band.