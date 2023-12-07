Tributes from people of Bangor to bank official (1933)
The presentation, which took the form of a silver salver, suitably inscribed, and a cheque, was made by Lady Kelly.
The mayor (alderman W J Bradley) said that it was a great pleasure to preside over the large and representative gathering, which in itself was a tribute to Mr Nicholas's standing.
He said: “We are meeting to do honour to one who has for over a quarter or a century won not only our respect and esteem but also our deepest affection. Mr Nicholas has laboured for a great part of his life in upholding the best traditions of a service of which he is a most trusted official, and he leaves us to take up a more important position at Rathfriland.
“We are glad to know that it is not a matter of his departure from the County of Down, and therefore we can still call him as a near neighbour. We are aware of the manner in which he has worked for the success of his bank, and we know that the ability and splendid service which he has given to his directors will still be faithfully carried on in his new sphere of office.”
The mayor concluded: “He is very well-known to us all, and we very much regret his departure, but we wish him well in his new branch. If in the course of time he should return to Bangor on promotion we, indeed, would be gratified.”
Mr Robert Logan, joint manager of the Bangor branch, said it afforded him great pleasure to join with the gathering of the most prominent and valued customers of the Belfast Banking Company in Bangor in paying tribute to his esteemed and valued official.
He said: “Mr Nicholas was one of the ablest and most efficient men in the service. I have to congratulate him on his well-deserved promotion, on his being appointed manager of the Rathfriland branch, which is a position he will fill with credit and ability.”