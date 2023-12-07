Tributes from people of Bangor to bank official (1933)

Many people prominent in the life of Bangor met in the British Legion Hall during this week in 1933 at a presentation to Mr Robert Nicholas, who was leaving after 25 years with the Belfast Bank’s branch in the town, to become manager of the branch in Rathfriland.

The presentation, which took the form of a silver salver, suitably inscribed, and a cheque, was made by Lady Kelly.

The mayor (alderman W J Bradley) said that it was a great pleasure to preside over the large and representative gathering, which in itself was a tribute to Mr Nicholas's standing.

He said: “We are meeting to do honour to one who has for over a quarter or a century won not only our respect and esteem but also our deepest affection. Mr Nicholas has laboured for a great part of his life in upholding the best traditions of a service of which he is a most trusted official, and he leaves us to take up a more important position at Rathfriland.

A photograph from the News Letter from December 1933 which was taken during the presentation to Mr Robert Nicholas at Bangor. Picture: Darryl Armitage/News Letter archives

“We are glad to know that it is not a matter of his departure from the County of Down, and therefore we can still call him as a near neighbour. We are aware of the manner in which he has worked for the success of his bank, and we know that the ability and splendid service which he has given to his directors will still be faithfully carried on in his new sphere of office.”

The mayor concluded: “He is very well-known to us all, and we very much regret his departure, but we wish him well in his new branch. If in the course of time he should return to Bangor on promotion we, indeed, would be gratified.”

Mr Robert Logan, joint manager of the Bangor branch, said it afforded him great pleasure to join with the gathering of the most prominent and valued customers of the Belfast Banking Company in Bangor in paying tribute to his esteemed and valued official.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad