Trio have narrow escape from drowning in Fermanagh (1852)

The details had arrived with this newspaper in Belfast via to Fermanagh Mail.

The report said: “We have to record the narrow escape from drowning of Colonel Cole, Colonel Barton, and Ffelliott Barton, Esq, on Thursday last. A fashionable circle of visitors had been spending a few days with Mr Barton, at his delightful residence, Clonelly, Kesh, and, on the day mentioned, a yachting party was formed, amongst whom were the above gentlemen.

“Upon returning, however, and nearing the quay, the punt was hauled to, and Colonels Barton and Cole stepped therein, Ffelliott Barton, Esq, next following; but, in doing so, stepped on the gunwale of the boat, by which means it immediately turned over, immersing the three gentlemen in about nine feet of water, while the large boat went on.

Crom Castle Estate, Co Fermanagh. Picture: Brian Morrison/Northern Ireland Tourist Board

“Fortunately, however, they were enabled to catch held of the punt, by which they supported themselves above the water until assistance reached them from the shore, which was distant about twenty yards from the scene of the occurrence.

“We understand that Colonel Barton was very much exhausted, indeed, when he was rescued from his position, and Colonel Cole, who could not swim, went down immediately, but, retaining his hat, soon rose again and clung to the punt, but for the floating of which, keel uppermost, the trio must have met with a watery grave.”

