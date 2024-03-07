TUV deputy and Orange history enthusiast says DUP should focus on promoting the 'neglected' culture of unionism after Paul Givan's remarks on the Irish language
Ron McDowell, who is also the deputy leader of the TUV, was reacting to remarks made on Wednesday by Mr Givan, which he then expanded on in Thursday’s edition of the Nolan Show.
It comes as the DUP attempts to reposition itself as a more all-encompassing party, rather than one catering only to traditionalist unionists.
Mr Givan had said on Wednesday: “I think it's important that we remember that the [Irish] language isn't unique to one particular community in Northern Ireland – it does have value right across our community... I believe can be a shared language for everybody in Northern Ireland.”
He then made similar comments on Mr Nolan's Radio Ulster morning show today, saying the the Union “is not going to be achieved through a very crude demographic headcount of us and them based on religious identity... therefore you have to win hearts and minds."
Mr McDowell, a Belfast councillor for the Court district of north-west Belfast, is curator of the museum at Belfast's Clifton Street Orange Hall, the city's main hall.
He has often spoken and given tours about Orangeism's ties to the language through figures like Richard Rutledge Kane – a former County Grand Master of Belfast, Church of Ireland minister, and promoter of Irish language revival body The Gaelic League (now more usually called Conradh na Gaeilge).
"I've no problem with the Irish language or culture; Presbyterians first embraced the Irish language as a means of evangelising the gaelic people on the island," councillor McDowell told the News Letter.
"But where I have real concerns is that Paul Givan is elected from the unionist community, and Emma Pengelly – who was also playing gaelic [camogie] yesterday – was elected from the unionist community: and unionist and British heritage and traditions have fared woefully badly at the hands of the current DUP government.
"Look at Fernhill House and Craigavon House [two stately homes of historic importance to Orangeism]," he said, adding that Clifton Street hall is likewise in a state of "disrepair".
"Marching bands and Orange traditions don't get the funding that they'd proportionally be entitled to.
"The DUP need to focus on delivering for their own communities and the people who elected them before they start promoting a nationalist agenda.
"So I've no problem with the representation and support for Irish language, culture, and their community.
"But when you look at the neglect of unionist heritage of culture, then it's quite sad."
The DUP’s Arlene Foster had been a vocal opponent of an Irish language act in 2017, but in 2020 agreed to the New Decade, New Approach deal, which included a promise of a new act to create an Irish language commissioner and make it an official language of the Province, alongside similar measures for Ulster Scots.