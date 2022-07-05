TWELFTH 2022: All the details of Belfast’s upcoming Orange Order parade from start to finish – bands, timings, locations, restrictions

“A wreath laying ceremony will take place at the Cenotaph in the grounds of the City Hall shortly before 10.30am and the parade will then proceed via

Donegall Square West, Bedford Street, Dublin Road, Shaftsbury Square, Bradbury Place, Lisburn Road, Balmoral Avenue and Malone Road to Barnett’s Demesne.

“Orangemen and women representing a total of nine districts – accompanied by approximately 60 bands – will walk the six-mile route, traditionally the

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The route of the parade (starting in the north and heading south)

longest of all the Twelfth demonstrations.

“As usual, thousands of spectators including visitors from other countries are expected to line much of the route through the capital city.

“Most notable will be the large Scottish contingent who always travel to Belfast to both participate in and spectate at the procession.”

The platform proceedings at Barnett’s Demesne will begin at 2.30pm and the chairman for the afternoon will be the County Grand Master, Spencer Beattie.

Pacemaker Press 12-07-2019: Twelfth of July parades at Belfast City Hall. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The guest speaker will by Rt Worthy Bro Edward McGonnell.

All told, the outward route is almost exactly five miles.

The return parade is due to leave the field and proceed towards the city centre at 3.30pm.

RESTRICTIONS:

Here are the restrictions as imposed by the Parades Commission –

A: On the outward route, only a single drum beat, on a single side drum, shall be played on any section of the notified route between the junction of Clifton Street and the Westlink (the junction closest to Stanhope Street which is the first junction when travelling out of the city towards Carlisle Circus) and the junction of Union Street and Donegall Street.

B. On the outward route, no supporters shall accompany the parade on any section of the notified route between the junction of Clifton Street and the Westlink (the second junction when travelling out of the city towards Carlisle Circus) and the junction of Union Street and Donegall Street.

C. On the return route, only a single drum beat, on a single side drum, shall be played on any section of the notified route between the junction of Union Street and Donegall Street and the junction of Clifton Street and the Westlink (the junction closest to Stanhope Street which is the first junction when travelling out of the city centre towards Carlisle Circus).

D. On the return route, no supporters shall accompany the parade on any section of the notified route between the junction of Union Street and Donegall Street and the junction of Clifton Street and the Westlink (the second junction when travelling out of the city centre towards Carlisle Circus).

PARTICIPANTS:

There are 21 bands notified on the 11/1, of which 20 are listed by name, plus four districts.

They are:

Millar Memorial Flute Band,

Cowdenbeath Flute Band,

Britannia Flute Band,

Pride of Ardoyne Flute Band,

Drumchapel Protestant Boys Flute Band,

Stirling Protestant Boys Flute Band,

Saltcoats Protestant Boys Flute Band,

Bellshill Protestant Boys Flute Band,

Ulster First Flute,

Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band,

Monkstown YCV Flute Band,

Govan Protestant Boys Flute Band,

Pride of the Shore Flute Band,

Rutherglen Bluebell Flute Band,

Fernhill Flute Band,

Fifes & Drums Flute Band,

Shankill Star Flute Band,

The Billy Boys Flute Band,

Cloughfern Young Conquerors Flute Band,

Ballysillan Volunteers Flute Band,

plus

Dist No5 LOL Sandy Row,

Dist No6 Ballymacarrett,

Dist No9 West Belfast,

Dist No10 Ballynafeigh.