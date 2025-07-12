Twelfth 2025: 'The patriotism has touched us all - we have never seen this in Great Britain'

Visitors to Northern Ireland from Great Britain have declared that they have never seen such a patriotic display as the Twelfth of July.

A number of spectators at the Belfast parade told the News Letter that the Province outdoes the UK mainland when it comes to national pride, with one man adding that it is a touching sight to witness.

The News Letter was on the ground in Bedford Street in the city centre meeting marchers and onlookers – a number of whom had come from across the Irish Sea for the spectacle.

Bill Summerfield, 28, is from South Africa originally but now living in England.

Bandsmen on parade in central Belfast today; a number of spectators told the News Letter that they were heartened by the patriotism on display (picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

He had come because his father-in-law was originally from Belfast. It was his first Orange parade.

"I've lived in England for 20 years and I've never seen patriotism like this anywhere in England, Scotland, Wales," he said.

"It's been fantastic. It's been class. It's my first Orange parade - won't be my last. We'll definitely come again.

"We went to a bonfire last night, and have been to a couple of tours. Everyone is happy, buzzing, and here for the same reason.

Ian Howard from east London spoke to the News Letter on Bedford Street in Belfast city centre

"The patriotism has touched us all, I think."

One of those visiting along with Mr Summerfield was Ian Howard, 57 and from east London.

He told the News Letter: "It's a fantastic day. I loved the patriotism. Proud to be British, proud to see it's still alive and kicking in Northern Ireland; unfortunately, on the mainland, it's not.

"It's a great show of patriotism. We're proud of who we are. And this is a great show of it."

John McLeod Thomson, 56, and from Glasgow, said it had been on his "bucket list" to make it to a Twelfth in Belfast.

"I thought 'I've got to do one in Belfast at least once in my life'. It's been a great day, an absolutely fantastic day."

How does it compare with the Twelfth in Glasgow? "More peaceful," he replied. "It's more of a party atmosphere here."

Alan Wright, 68, had left Belfast in 1964 for England.

"It's my roots - my grandad was an Orangeman,” he said.

“I wanted to come and celebrate the Orange Order and the fact I'll always be proud to be a Northern Irishman. Always."

Craig Kerr, 41 and from Edinburgh, was at the Belfast Twelfth for the first time (though he has been to ones in Co Armagh before).

"It's trying to keep our culture alive," he said.

"To me, Northern Ireland in general is the most patriotic part of the UK.

"It's an Ulster-Scots thing - we were raised with it.