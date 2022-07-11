Twelfth of July: Orange Order grand master in plea for greater unionist co-operation against Northern Ireland Protocol

The Grand Lodge of Ireland also described the government’s Protocol Bill, which enters its third reading in the House of Commons on Wednesday, as “a step in the right direction” although the Orange Institution said the legislation does not provide all the answers to the loyal order’s concerns over the post-Brexit agreement.

Ahead of Twelfth of July celebrations at 18 different venues across Northern Ireland, Orange Order Grand Master, the Most Worshipful Brother Edward Stevenson, said the protocol was “casting a shadow over everyday life”.

Mr Stevenson said: “The Orange Institution has been unwavering in its opposition to the protocol and the major problems that it brings.

Orange lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan held their annual Rossnowlagh Orange parade in Co Donegal on July 9. Photo: John McVitty / Press Eye

“It has made Northern Ireland a place apart from the rest of the United Kingdom; it has delivered an economic realignment towards the Republic of Ireland; and it leaves us under rule from Brussels by representatives that we have not elected.

“We continue to urge a greater level of unionist co-operation across all the key issues – especially the protocol – to ensure the best possible outcome for Northern Ireland.”

On the law passing through the Commons that will enable the government to change aspects of the protocol, Mr Stevenson said: “We will be watching the progress of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill at Westminster with great interest, especially with the most recent developments which saw the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“While we are not operating under the illusion the bill provides all the answers, it is a step in the right direction and one which must be built upon to restore our place in the United Kingdom.”

Edward Stevenson’s Twelfth message says the NI Protocol was ‘casting a shadow over everyday life’

Aside from the protocol, Mr Stevenson said the Orange Institution was keenly aware of issues surrounding proposed legislation on legacy and culture.

“Grand Lodge has continued to highlight a great many concerns regarding aspects of these bills through ongoing engagement with local and national political representatives,” he said.

Mr Steven stressed that while the political agenda will continue in the weeks and months ahead today is a day of celebration.

“There is simply no other event that can compare to the Twelfth of July – the colour of the banners, the sights and sounds of tens of thousands of Orangemen and women parading with some of the very best bands is truly a wonderful spectacle.

“I was fortunate to be able to join with our brothers, sisters and juniors in Rossnowlagh on Saturday for the Twelfth celebrations in Co Donegal and am sure the enthusiasm displayed there will be replicated at each of the venues today, “ Mr Stevenson added.

On the eve of the Protocol Bill’s third reading, DUP MP Gavin Robinson said he hoped all sides in the Tory leadership battle recognise the importance of “restoring balance in Northern Ireland”.

“Regardless of who the next prime minister is, they must recognise the protocol is flawed, proceed with the bill unamended and restore NI’s place in the United Kingdom,” he said.

While the period building up the Twelfth has been relatively peaceful, a DUP MLA has raised examples of what she described as “hate attacks” and vandalism of Orange regalia in her constituency and beyond.

Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine said: “The 12th of July is hugely important for many people across Northern Ireland. Thankfully the build-up to this year’s celebrations have been largely positive, with an absence in particular of many of the tensions surrounding bonfires in previous years. That doesn’t mean there is an absence of hate directed towards expressions of Orange culture however. “

In her constituency Ms Erskine said: “In recent days there have been an number of attacks on preparations for 12th parades. For example in Castlecaulfield, where flags and bunting was ripped down, or young children facing sectarian abuse in Florencecourt because they are part of a band leading an Orange lodge.”